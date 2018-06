From the section

Match reports and reaction from Friday and Saturday's Scottish Premiership and Championship fixtures.

Friday

Inverness CT 2-1 Rangers

Saturday

Scottish Premiership:

Aberdeen 1-0 Ross County

Celtic 2-0 Hamilton Academical

Motherwell 1-5 Dundee

Partick Thistle 2-0 Hearts

St Johnstone 0-2 Kilmarnock

Scottish Championship:

Ayr United 0-2 St Mirren

Dundee United 1-1 Morton

Falkirk 2-2 Dumbarton

Queen of the South 2-1 Raith Rovers

Hibernian 2-2 Dunfermline Athletic