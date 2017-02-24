Mario Balotelli: Bastia punished after fans racially abuse Nice striker

Balotelli has scored nine goals in 14 league appearances for Nice this season

French side Bastia have been ordered to close part of their stadium for three matches after some supporters racially abused Nice striker Mario Balotelli.

The Corsican club were also given a suspended one-point deduction by a Ligue 1 disciplinary committee.

It said the sanctions were imposed for "shouts with racist connotations towards Balotelli, use of pyrotechnic devices and intrusion of supporters".

Bastia have banned one fan caught on camera making monkey gestures.

Former Manchester City and Liverpool player Balotelli, 26, reported the abuse following the 1-1 draw last month.

Afterwards he posted on social media: "Is it normal that Bastia supporters make monkey noises for the whole game and nobody from the 'discipline commission' says anything?

"So is racism legal in France? Or only in Bastia? Football is an amazing sport, but people like Bastia supporters make it horrible. Truly a disgrace."

Balotelli was sent off for the third time this season as third-placed Nice won 1-0 at bottom club Lorient last weekend.