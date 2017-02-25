EFL Cup final quiz: Name the League Cup final goalscorers

Frank Lampard with Chelsea team mates celebrate winning the League Cup
Frank Lampard celebrates winning the League Cup with Chelsea team-mates, but what was the year?

We've made a League Cup final goalscorers' quiz. It's really just a chance for you to see how good you are at spotting footballers - one or two of them semi-obscure - from the past 20 years.

All you have to do is name these players who scored the last goal in a League Cup final. A few are obvious, others might require a bit more of a reach into your memory banks.

There are 19 questions rather than the 20 we hoped for - blame everyone involved in the goalless 2009 final.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you