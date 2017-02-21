Natalie Haigh: Yeovil Town Ladies re-sign former captain for 2017

Natalie Haigh thought she would "never play again" because of a back injury in 2015

Yeovil Town Ladies have re-signed former captain Natalie Haigh ahead of the Women's Super League One club's first season in the top flight.

The defender left last year because of work and studying commitments, plus the need to recover from a back injury.

Manager Jamie Sherwood told the club website: "I am really happy to have brought Natalie back to the club.

"Her experience, leadership and outright ability becomes an excellent addition to our squad for 2017."

Haigh added: "After the injury I sustained to my back almost 15 months ago, I never thought I would play again, let alone at this level.

"It's great to be back in and around the club - there is a real buzz after the success they achieved last year."