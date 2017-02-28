League One
Walsall1Chesterfield0

Walsall P-P Chesterfield

Walsall's fixture against Chesterfield has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch at Bescot Stadium.

The fixture was due to start at 19:45 GMT but was called off after a pitch inspection at 18:00 GMT.

A new date for the League One game is yet to be confirmed.

Walsall are currently 12th in the League One table, seven points outside the play-off places, while Chesterfield are 23rd and eight points adrift of safety ahead of Tuesday's games.

Line-ups

Walsall

  • 1Etheridge
  • 32O'Connell
  • 4O'Connor
  • 3Laird
  • 5McCarthy
  • 11MorrisSubstituted forDobsonat 77'minutes
  • 7Chambers
  • 14Osbourne
  • 2Edwards
  • 10OztumerSubstituted forMakrisat 84'minutes
  • 9JacksonSubstituted forBakayokoat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Dobson
  • 13MacGillivray
  • 16Preston
  • 18Randall-Hurren
  • 20Bakayoko
  • 33Makris
  • 44Moussa

Chesterfield

  • 38Stuckmann
  • 23Anderson
  • 6Evatt
  • 19Donohue
  • 24Kakay
  • 8Martinez CerveraSubstituted forGardnerat 57'minutes
  • 4Hird
  • 28GrimshawBooked at 81mins
  • 3JonesSubstituted forMitchellat 58'minutes
  • 10Ebanks-Blake
  • 20DennisSubstituted forFaupalaat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Gardner
  • 11Mitchell
  • 12Fulton
  • 15Faupala
  • 22Simons
  • 25Humphreys
  • 32El-Fitouri
Referee:
Robert Lewis
Attendance:
3,963

Match Stats

Home TeamWalsallAway TeamChesterfield
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home20
Away8
Shots on Target
Home9
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home14
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Walsall 1, Chesterfield 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Walsall 1, Chesterfield 0.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Liam Grimshaw.

Attempt missed. Ian Evatt (Chesterfield) header from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Adam Chambers.

Attempt missed. George Dobson (Walsall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Sam Hird (Chesterfield) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Foul by Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall).

Osman Kakay (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall).

Tom Anderson (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adam Chambers (Walsall).

David Faupala (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Isaiah Osbourne (Walsall).

Reece Mitchell (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Andreas Makris replaces Erhun Oztumer.

Attempt missed. Eoghan O'Connell (Walsall) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Thorsten Stuckmann.

Attempt saved. Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Hand ball by Dan Gardner (Chesterfield).

Substitution

Substitution, Chesterfield. David Faupala replaces Kristian Dennis.

Booking

Liam Grimshaw (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jason McCarthy (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Grimshaw (Chesterfield).

Attempt blocked. Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. George Dobson replaces Kieron Morris.

Foul by Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall).

Ian Evatt (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Ian Evatt.

Attempt blocked. Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Ian Evatt.

Foul by Osman Kakay (Chesterfield).

Isaiah Osbourne (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Tom Anderson (Chesterfield).

Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Thorsten Stuckmann.

Attempt saved. Kieron Morris (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Hand ball by Eoghan O'Connell (Walsall).

Attempt saved. Liam Grimshaw (Chesterfield) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd34208661352668
2Scunthorpe341710760362461
3Fleetwood341710750321861
4Bolton33178845281759
5Bradford351317546341256
6Millwall34151094840855
7Southend341411952421053
8Peterborough35148134947250
9Oxford Utd32147114233949
10Rochdale32146124543248
11Bristol Rovers351212115254-248
12Wimbledon341113104644246
13Walsall341113104144-346
14MK Dons341110134443143
15Charlton34915104339442
16Shrewsbury35118163950-1141
17Northampton35117175159-840
18Bury35117175362-940
19Gillingham35912144556-1139
20Oldham35912142334-1139
21Swindon3599173549-1436
22Port Vale32810143451-1734
23Chesterfield3477203156-2528
24Coventry34510193054-2425
View full League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired