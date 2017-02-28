Match ends, Walsall 1, Chesterfield 0.
Walsall P-P Chesterfield
Walsall's fixture against Chesterfield has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch at Bescot Stadium.
The fixture was due to start at 19:45 GMT but was called off after a pitch inspection at 18:00 GMT.
A new date for the League One game is yet to be confirmed.
Walsall are currently 12th in the League One table, seven points outside the play-off places, while Chesterfield are 23rd and eight points adrift of safety ahead of Tuesday's games.
Line-ups
Walsall
- 1Etheridge
- 32O'Connell
- 4O'Connor
- 3Laird
- 5McCarthy
- 11MorrisSubstituted forDobsonat 77'minutes
- 7Chambers
- 14Osbourne
- 2Edwards
- 10OztumerSubstituted forMakrisat 84'minutes
- 9JacksonSubstituted forBakayokoat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Dobson
- 13MacGillivray
- 16Preston
- 18Randall-Hurren
- 20Bakayoko
- 33Makris
- 44Moussa
Chesterfield
- 38Stuckmann
- 23Anderson
- 6Evatt
- 19Donohue
- 24Kakay
- 8Martinez CerveraSubstituted forGardnerat 57'minutes
- 4Hird
- 28GrimshawBooked at 81mins
- 3JonesSubstituted forMitchellat 58'minutes
- 10Ebanks-Blake
- 20DennisSubstituted forFaupalaat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Gardner
- 11Mitchell
- 12Fulton
- 15Faupala
- 22Simons
- 25Humphreys
- 32El-Fitouri
- Referee:
- Robert Lewis
- Attendance:
- 3,963
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Walsall 1, Chesterfield 0.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Liam Grimshaw.
Attempt missed. Ian Evatt (Chesterfield) header from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Adam Chambers.
Attempt missed. George Dobson (Walsall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Sam Hird (Chesterfield) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall).
Osman Kakay (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall).
Tom Anderson (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Chambers (Walsall).
David Faupala (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Isaiah Osbourne (Walsall).
Reece Mitchell (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Andreas Makris replaces Erhun Oztumer.
Attempt missed. Eoghan O'Connell (Walsall) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Thorsten Stuckmann.
Attempt saved. Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Hand ball by Dan Gardner (Chesterfield).
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. David Faupala replaces Kristian Dennis.
Booking
Liam Grimshaw (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jason McCarthy (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Grimshaw (Chesterfield).
Attempt blocked. Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. George Dobson replaces Kieron Morris.
Foul by Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall).
Ian Evatt (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Ian Evatt.
Attempt blocked. Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Ian Evatt.
Foul by Osman Kakay (Chesterfield).
Isaiah Osbourne (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Tom Anderson (Chesterfield).
Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Thorsten Stuckmann.
Attempt saved. Kieron Morris (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Hand ball by Eoghan O'Connell (Walsall).
Attempt saved. Liam Grimshaw (Chesterfield) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.