Walsall P-P Chesterfield

Walsall's fixture against Chesterfield has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch at Bescot Stadium.

The fixture was due to start at 19:45 GMT but was called off after a pitch inspection at 18:00 GMT.

A new date for the League One game is yet to be confirmed.

Walsall are currently 12th in the League One table, seven points outside the play-off places, while Chesterfield are 23rd and eight points adrift of safety ahead of Tuesday's games.