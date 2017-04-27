Match ends, Manchester City 0, Manchester United 0.
Manchester City 0-0 Manchester United
-
Marouane Fellaini was sent off for headbutting Sergio Aguero as Manchester City and Manchester United fought out an attritional goalless draw at Etihad Stadium to leave their hopes of a place in the Premier League's top four still in the balance.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will be the happier after they extended their unbeaten league run to 24 games, a feat achieved without Fellaini in the closing stages after he was dismissed for a senseless headbutt on Aguero.
Argentine Aguero came closest for City when he hit the post early on and manager Pep Guardiola was left with an injury concern when keeper Claudio Bravo was taken off on a stretcher after injuring his calf catching a cross in the second half.
City substitute Gabriel Jesus had a later header correctly ruled out for offside as they remain in fourth place, with United a point behind in fifth as both sides have five games remaining.
Resilient Man Utd still in top four hunt
United had 30.8% possession - their lowest figure in a Premier League game since Opta started recording possession in 2003-04.
But Mourinho's side showed all the qualities that have ensured they have remained unbeaten in the Premier League since October to battle their way to a point here.
United spent much of the game on the back foot and almost the entire second half camped in their own territory, but showed the reserves of resilience, organisation and defiance that compensates for their current lack of stardust.
Michael Carrick provided the solid platform and for the most part City were frustrated, with too many efforts off target or lacking the power to trouble United keeper David de Gea.
United carried real threat in the pace of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial but their midfield lacked the guile to provide the right service.
This result keeps United right in the hunt for the top four as they stand in fifth place, one point behind City and two points behind third-placed Liverpool with a game in hand.
The biggest minus on their night was the crass stupidity of Fellaini, needlessly involved in the incident that saw him thrust his head into the face of Aguero.
Fellaini had been booked 19 seconds earlier for another foul on the City forward and after his red card the Belgian had to be encouraged to leave the field by his team-mates.
Man City lack killer touch
This was deja vu for City and Guardiola - so much possession and territory, too little end result.
City created the best chances and effectively spent the second 45 minutes camped in United territory but as on so many occasions this season, including the FA Cup semi-final loss to Arsenal, possession and territory was not turned into scoreline supremacy.
It is a puzzle Guardiola must solve and one which will cause him disquiet given the range of attacking talent at his disposal.
City are still having to fight for that top four place and Guardiola must hope his side discover a ruthless edge, with the return to fitness of Gabriel Jesus sure to help. The Brazilian, signed last year but unable to play until January, was making his first appearance since he was injured playing against Bournemouth on 13 February.
Kompany back to his best
Vincent Kompany's return to form and fitness has been massive bonus for Manchester City and Guardiola - and the 31-year-old who has captained the club to two Premier League titles looked back to his imperious best against Manchester United.
Kompany gives City's defence added power and assurance, as well as leadership, and illustrated again how much he has been missed as he has battled a succession of injuries.
He played only 33 games in 2014-15 and 22 last season, a total that included only 14 league matches, and this was only his 10th appearance this term as the campaign moves into May.
This was the first time in more than a year Kompany has put together a sequence of three successive games and came after a tough 120 minutes in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final defeat by Arsenal at Wembley.
Kompany is providing quality for the present and may also give Guardiola food for thought when he makes his summer transfer plans, which are almost certain to include a move for another central defender, with Southampton's Virgil van Dijk and Burnley's Michael Keane among those linked with a switch to Etihad Stadium.
United see red again - the stats
- Seven of the eight red cards given in this Premier League fixture have been to Manchester United players.
- Sergio Aguero attempted nine shots in this match. The last player to attempt more in a competitive game against the Red Devils was Cristiano Ronaldo (11) for Real Madrid in a Champions League match back in March 2013.
- This equals the most shots that Aguero has attempted in a Premier League game without scoring (9) - level with his appearance versus West Brom in March 2015.
- The two occasions that Manchester United have allowed their opponents the most shots in a Premier League game this season have both been against Man City (18 at Old Trafford and 19 tonight).
- United have equalled their record for the longest unbeaten run within a single top-flight season - 24 games, level with 2010-11.
- City have now failed to score in four of their last five Manchester derbies in all competitions.
What's next?
Manchester City will climb above Liverpool, who don't play until Monday, if they win at relegation-threatened Middlesbrough on Sunday (14:05 BST), while Manchester United host struggling Swansea City at Old Trafford on the same day (12:00 BST).
Line-ups
Man City
- 1BravoSubstituted forCaballeroat 79'minutes
- 5Zabaleta
- 4Kompany
- 30Otamendi
- 11Kolarov
- 25Fernandinho
- 42Y Touré
- 7SterlingSubstituted forGabriel Jesusat 86'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 17De Bruyne
- 19SanéSubstituted forNavasat 80'minutes
- 10Agüero
Substitutes
- 3Sagna
- 6Reges
- 13Caballero
- 15Navas
- 22Clichy
- 33Gabriel Jesus
- 75García
Man Utd
- 1de Gea
- 25A Valencia
- 3Bailly
- 17Blind
- 36Darmian
- 21Herrera
- 16Carrick
- 27FellainiBooked at 84mins
- 19RashfordSubstituted forYoungat 90+3'minutes
- 22MkhitaryanSubstituted forFosu-Mensahat 86'minutes
- 11MartialSubstituted forLingardat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Rooney
- 14Lingard
- 18Young
- 20Romero
- 23Shaw
- 24Fosu-Mensah
- 38Tuanzebe
- Referee:
- Martin Atkinson
- Attendance:
- 54,176
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City 0, Manchester United 0.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jesse Lingard.
Foul by Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City).
Eric Bailly (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Ashley Young replaces Marcus Rashford.
Offside, Manchester City. Sergio Agüero tries a through ball, but Gabriel Jesus is caught offside.
Booking
Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City).
Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ander Herrera (Manchester United).
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Gabriel Jesus replaces Raheem Sterling.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Timothy Fosu-Mensah replaces Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Dismissal
Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United).
Booking
Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United).
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Jesse Lingard replaces Anthony Martial.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Jesús Navas replaces Leroy Sané.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Willy Caballero replaces Claudio Bravo because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Claudio Bravo (Manchester City) because of an injury.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Pablo Zabaleta.
Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
Vincent Kompany (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marcus Rashford (Manchester United).
Attempt saved. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Fernandinho (Manchester City) because of an injury.
Delay in match Matteo Darmian (Manchester United) because of an injury.
Foul by Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City).
Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Eric Bailly.
Attempt blocked. Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Leroy Sané with a cross.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Ander Herrera.
Foul by Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City).