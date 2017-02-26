Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Stoke City

Spurs striker Harry Kane now has 22 goals in all competitions this season after his hat-trick against Stoke

Harry Kane scored his third hat-trick in nine games as Tottenham Hotspur reacted to their European exit by hammering Stoke to move second in the Premier League.

The England forward struck three times in 23 minutes before the break, his first a well-taken finish into the bottom corner as the ball dropped to him in the area before an exquisite half-volley with his left foot from Christian Eriksen's corner.

Kane completed his third treble of 2017 when his low drive from Eriksen's tapped free-kick took a huge deflection off Peter Crouch in the Stoke wall, leaving goalkeeper Lee Grant stranded.

Dele Alli then added a fourth first-half goal for the hosts, sliding in to convert Kane's cross from the right as an abject Stoke fell apart at White Hart Lane.

After the interval, Grant made a fine save to deny Kane his fourth, while centre-back Toby Alderweireld limping off injured was the only sour note for Spurs on an otherwise perfect response to being knocked out of the Europa League by Gent on Thursday.

Stoke, who stay 10th, improved marginally in the second half but Mauricio Pochettino's side eased to a victory that takes them above Manchester City, although they remain 10 points behind runaway leaders Chelsea.

Kane's treble-treble

Kane one of world's best strikers - Pochettino

Kane now has 12 goals in 11 games in all competitions since the start of 2017, having scored his second hat-trick in a week following Spurs' FA Cup fifth-round victory over Fulham last Sunday.

His three goals against Stoke were reminiscent of his treble in the 4-0 win at home to West Brom on 14 January, the 23-year-old's expert finishing helped a precise and pacy Spurs dismantle limited opponents.

He took ruthless advantage of Ryan Shawcross' inadvertent flick to fire Spurs ahead on 14 minutes, while his second showed superb technical proficiency as he hooked in Eriksen's delivery with the ball going away from him on the edge of the area.

His third was somewhat farcical as former Spurs striker Crouch provided unwitting assistance but the White Hart Lane crowd celebrated jubilantly nonetheless, a stark contract to the sombre atmosphere at their adopted European home Wembley in midweek.

That strike took Kane to 22 goals in all competitions this season, the third consecutive campaign in which he has surpassed 20 goals, remarkable consistency that makes him indispensible to Spurs' future.

Stung Spurs show the way

Alli's goal might be described as an act of redemption following his reckless red card in Thursday's Europa League exit, but it capped another fine performance by the 20-year-old midfielder.

His desire to impress characterised a Spurs side clearly looking to remind observers of their actual and potential qualities after that insipid Wembley showing.

Pochettino's use of Walker and Ben Davies as wing-backs stretched Stoke to breaking point, while Eriksen was at his influential best, becoming the first player to 10 assists this season in the process.

They may fall short of challenging Chelsea this year, but the manner in which Spurs can use the same formation to torment sides suggests they could go toe-to-toe with their London rivals in future campaigns.

Stuttering Stoke

With Stoke 11 points clear of the bottom three, Mark Hughes' side have been all but certain of avoiding a relegation fight for some time now.

Yet this defeat was a chastening reminder of their limitations.

Central midfielders Charlie Adam and Glenn Whelan were completely left behind by the pace of Spurs in the first half, offering no protection to their back four and having to resort to simply hacking down their midfield opponents.

Both were wisely withdrawn by Hughes before either could receive a second yellow card that often seemed imminent, while Joe Allen was ineffectual following his recent good form and at fault for not closing down Kane for the striker's third.

Without the spark provided by Xherdan Shaqiri, absent despite being declared fit for this game, Stoke were bereft of ideas going forward too.

They might look enviously at West Brom, whom former Potters manager Tony Pulis has steered to 40 points by February, perhaps suggesting Stoke have stagnated this season compared with their fellow mid-table sides.

Man of the match - Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Only the most committed contrarian could pick anyone other than Harry Kane as the man of the match

Manager reaction

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino: "[Harry Kane] is playing at a very good level. He's one of the best strikers in the world. He deserves it because he's a great professional.

"It was a fantastic performance. It was a good response from the team.

"Ten points is a big gap [to Chelsea] - but we keep going and believe. We try to put on pressure."

Not good enough at any level - Hughes

Stoke boss Mark Hughes: "The game was done in the first half. The manner of the goals we conceded was not good enough at any level.

"The second half was zero conceded and I guess that's a positive but that's because Spurs didn't push.

"We were too passive and not doing enough to stop balls going to our goal. Clearly Spurs are very good but if you allow teams time and space then good players will hurt you."

Kane brings up his century - match stats

In scoring a hat-trick, Harry Kane went past 100 goals in his club career (102) - with 86 of those coming for Tottenham.

Kane's hat-trick was his fourth in the Premier League for Spurs - no player in club history has registered more in the competition (Robbie Keane and Jermain Defoe both have three).

Mark Hughes has won only one of his past 13 Premier League games against opponents who began the day occupying a top-six position (D2 L10) - they have conceded at least three goals in nine of those 13 games.

Spurs scored four first-half goals in a Premier League match for the first time since February 2012 (v Newcastle).

What's next?

Tottenham host Everton at White Hart Lane on Sunday 5 March, with kick-off at 13:30 GMT. Stoke play the day before, at home to Middlesbrough, kicking off at 15:00 GMT.