Match ends, Peterhead 1, East Fife 1.
Peterhead v East Fife
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Smith
- 2ComrieBooked at 35mins
- 5Gordon
- 4Strachan
- 3McMullin
- 11StevensonSubstituted forSmithat 84'minutes
- 10FerrySubstituted forDzierzawskiat 90'minutes
- 6Brown
- 7Anderson
- 9McAllister
- 8RileySubstituted forBrownat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 12McIntosh
- 14Brown
- 15Redman
- 16Smith
- 17Dzierzawski
- 18Baptie
- 21Hobday
East Fife
- 1Goodfellow
- 4Kane
- 6KerrBooked at 41mins
- 5Page
- 16Penrice
- 7LamontSubstituted forReillyat 68'minutes
- 14RobinsonBooked at 62mins
- 3SlatterySubstituted forInsallat 80'minutes
- 8Brown
- 9Duggan
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 15Insall
- 18Austin
- 20Reilly
- 21Hurst
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
- Attendance:
- 495
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away23
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Peterhead 1, East Fife 1.
Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Chris Kane (East Fife).
Ryan Strachan (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Chris Duggan (East Fife).
Foul by Jordon Brown (Peterhead).
Jamie Insall (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kevin Dzierzawski (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Robinson (East Fife).
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Kevin Dzierzawski replaces Simon Ferry.
Attempt blocked. Grant Anderson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Simon Ferry (Peterhead).
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Allan Smith replaces Jamie Stevenson.
Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Brown (East Fife).
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Jordon Brown.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Jamie Insall replaces Patrick Slattery because of an injury.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Michael McMullin.
Delay in match Patrick Slattery (East Fife) because of an injury.
Foul by Jordon Brown (Peterhead).
Patrick Slattery (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Aaron Comrie (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Smith (East Fife).
Grant Anderson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Penrice (East Fife).
Attempt saved. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonathan Page (East Fife).
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Ben Reilly replaces Mark Lamont.
Delay in match Ryan Goodfellow (East Fife) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 1, East Fife 1. Jordon Brown (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Grant Anderson with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Jordon Brown replaces Nicky Riley.
Rory McAllister (Peterhead) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Booking
Scott Robinson (East Fife) is shown the yellow card.
Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonathan Page (East Fife).
Michael McMullin (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Chris Duggan (East Fife).
Michael McMullin (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.