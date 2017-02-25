Scottish League One
Peterhead1East Fife1

Peterhead v East Fife

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Smith
  • 2ComrieBooked at 35mins
  • 5Gordon
  • 4Strachan
  • 3McMullin
  • 11StevensonSubstituted forSmithat 84'minutes
  • 10FerrySubstituted forDzierzawskiat 90'minutes
  • 6Brown
  • 7Anderson
  • 9McAllister
  • 8RileySubstituted forBrownat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12McIntosh
  • 14Brown
  • 15Redman
  • 16Smith
  • 17Dzierzawski
  • 18Baptie
  • 21Hobday

East Fife

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 4Kane
  • 6KerrBooked at 41mins
  • 5Page
  • 16Penrice
  • 7LamontSubstituted forReillyat 68'minutes
  • 14RobinsonBooked at 62mins
  • 3SlatterySubstituted forInsallat 80'minutes
  • 8Brown
  • 9Duggan
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 15Insall
  • 18Austin
  • 20Reilly
  • 21Hurst
Referee:
Gavin Duncan
Attendance:
495

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterheadAway TeamEast Fife
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home10
Away3
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away23

Live Text

Match ends, Peterhead 1, East Fife 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Peterhead 1, East Fife 1.

Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Chris Kane (East Fife).

Ryan Strachan (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Chris Duggan (East Fife).

Foul by Jordon Brown (Peterhead).

Jamie Insall (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kevin Dzierzawski (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Robinson (East Fife).

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Kevin Dzierzawski replaces Simon Ferry.

Attempt blocked. Grant Anderson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Hand ball by Simon Ferry (Peterhead).

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Allan Smith replaces Jamie Stevenson.

Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Brown (East Fife).

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Jordon Brown.

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Jamie Insall replaces Patrick Slattery because of an injury.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Michael McMullin.

Delay in match Patrick Slattery (East Fife) because of an injury.

Foul by Jordon Brown (Peterhead).

Patrick Slattery (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Aaron Comrie (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Smith (East Fife).

Grant Anderson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Penrice (East Fife).

Attempt saved. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jonathan Page (East Fife).

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Ben Reilly replaces Mark Lamont.

Delay in match Ryan Goodfellow (East Fife) because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 1, East Fife 1. Jordon Brown (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Grant Anderson with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Jordon Brown replaces Nicky Riley.

Rory McAllister (Peterhead) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

Booking

Scott Robinson (East Fife) is shown the yellow card.

Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jonathan Page (East Fife).

Michael McMullin (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Chris Duggan (East Fife).

Michael McMullin (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston24162655262950
2Alloa25118648331541
3Airdrieonians25113114147-636
4East Fife249873327635
5Queen's Park24104102433-934
6Brechin24102122832-432
7Peterhead2687113442-831
8Albion238692931-230
9Stranraer2685133439-529
10Stenhousemuir2575133450-1626
View full Scottish League One table

