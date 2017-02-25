Hull City 1-1 Burnley

Michael Keane's goal was only his second of the season

Hull City missed the chance to move out of the Premier League bottom three as they drew with a Burnley side who remain without an away league win this season.

After a quiet first half, the hosts went ahead through Tom Huddlestone's penalty after Burnley defender Michael Keane handled in the penalty area.

However, the lead only lasted four minutes before Keane blasted in an equaliser following a corner.

Burnley ended the game with 10 men as Ashley Barnes was sent off in injury time for two bookable offences, but the hosts could not find a winner.

It means Burnley have now only picked up two points from 12 away Premier League matches this season, the worst record in the top-flight.

A missed opportunity for Hull?

A win for Hull would have taken them out of the bottom three for the first time since Marco Silva became the club's manager in January.

For a brief spell they looked on course for the victory that would have taken them up to 16th, but Burnley's equaliser dropped the Tigers back down to 19th.

The hosts had been wasteful in the first half with Dieumerci Mbokani, who remains without a goal in 11 appearances since joining the club on loan from Dynamo Kiev in August, heading over from close range.

Kamil Grosicki also misjudged a lobbed attempt when Tom Heaton was out of position and put his shot too high.

Huddlestone's penalty put Hull ahead, but Silva was angry with what he called "a lack of focus" when they left Keane unmarked at the back post, and he had enough time to take the ball down on his chest and blast in the equaliser.

Hull's only shot on target (shown by green arrows) was the penalty they scored. The red circles represents shots off target and show how wasteful Hull were in front of goal, with misses from Kamil Grosicki (17), Abel Hernandez (nine), Ahmed Elmohamady (27) and Dieumerci Mbokani (18).

Was it a penalty?

Burnley were unhappy with the awarding of Hull's penalty, which came when Keane handled as the players jostled for position in the penalty area as a left-wing corner came across.

The away side argued that Hull's Harry Maguire had pushed Keane towards the ball, causing the handball. Barnes led the protests and was booked for dissent, before he was shown a second yellow in injury time when he left a flailing arm into the face of Andrea Ranocchia.

In an interview with BBC Sport, Keane expressed his disbelief that the penalty had been awarded.

He said: "There is no way it was deliberate. The lad pushed me in the back and it moved me towards the ball.

"Sometimes you get them, sometimes you don't and we didn't. If we had lost it would've been very harsh."

Like Hull, Burnley had also been wasteful in front of the goal when the game was goalless. Barnes and Andre Gray shot just wide and Ben Mee's close-range header was fumbled on to the top of the crossbar by home goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic.

Nevertheless, Burnley, who move up to 11th, battled well to earn only their second away point of the season.

They have chances to earn more in their next three league games as they only play away from home in March - at Swansea, Liverpool and Sunderland.

Man of the match - Tom Huddlestone (Hull City)

Tom Huddlestone's penalty was his first Premier League goal since 26 March 2014

A rare away goal for Burnley - the stats

Hull have only lost one of their past 11 home matches in all competitions (won five, drew five, lost one).

Hull have picked up more points under Marco Silva in their last six Premier League games (eight) than their previous 18 games under former boss Mike Phelan (seven).

Burnley have only scored six goals in their 12 away league games this season, while they have conceded 25.

Only Liam Noble (six) has been sent off more times in English league football than since August 2011 than Ashley Barnes (five).

Burnley are now unbeaten in their six Premier League games against Hull, winning four and drawing two.

Burnley's only other away league point this season came with a goalless draw away at Manchester United on 29 October.

'We are fighting until May' - what they said

Media playback is not supported on this device Hull lost focus for equaliser - Silva

Hull City boss Marco Silva said: "Of course it is frustrating. It was a tough, tough game. It is not easy to play against Burnley, it was a balanced game, we had good chances and when you score it is impossible to suffer a goal like we conceded from a set piece.

"It is important to be focused, and we lost our focus from a set piece and they scored. At this level it is impossible to give the opposition something.

"We need to continue to do our work and keep our organisation. Today it is one point more - three points would have been better but we are fighting until May. It is clear our team and fans believe and I see a team with promise.

"We need to take points in every game, no-one believed we would beat Liverpool so the fight continues."

Media playback is not supported on this device Dyche hails Burnley's 'amazing character'

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "Happy. A lot has been made of our away form. In the first half we made good opportunities but we lacked quality.

"To go 1-0 down and come back with the amazing character of the team is very good. I thought the penalty was very harsh.

"I don't want the red card to overshadow a good point, it was a deserved point.

"There have been a lot of question marks over our away performances but there was plenty of endeavour and a good feel to the group today."

What's next?

Burnley continue their run of four successive away games with a trip to Swansea on Saturday, 4 March (15:00 GMT). At the same time, Hull play away at 2015-16 champions Leicester City.