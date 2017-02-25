Luton Town 1-1 Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth Argyle held on for a gritty draw at fellow promotion-chasers Luton.

The hosts had gone ahead after just eight minutes when Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu clipped the ball over the top for Danny Hylton to control on his chest superbly and beat Luke McCormick for his 19th of the season.

Mpanzu saw his long range attempt saved by McCormick, before Argyle drew level on 26 minutes when Graham Carey's low cross was turned home by Craig Tanner.

Yann Songo'o's header was comfortable for Matt Macey, while Hylton almost had a second on 34 minutes, McCormick pouncing on his angled drive.

In the second period, Antoni Sarcevic sent a tame shot straight at Macey and Hylton just couldn't climb high enough to turn home Mpanzu's cross.

The Luton striker then forced McCormick into another low stop, with Scott Cuthbert heading over the top from a deep corner.

Argyle threatened sporadically, with Ryan Taylor's effort deflecting into the side-netting and Sonny Bradley glancing off target.

Hylton came closest to a winner, his header grabbed by McCormick as both sides had to make do with a share of the spoils.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.