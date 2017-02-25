Luton Town 1-1 Plymouth Argyle

League Two
Plymouth Argyle held on for a gritty draw at fellow promotion-chasers Luton.

The hosts had gone ahead after just eight minutes when Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu clipped the ball over the top for Danny Hylton to control on his chest superbly and beat Luke McCormick for his 19th of the season.

Mpanzu saw his long range attempt saved by McCormick, before Argyle drew level on 26 minutes when Graham Carey's low cross was turned home by Craig Tanner.

Yann Songo'o's header was comfortable for Matt Macey, while Hylton almost had a second on 34 minutes, McCormick pouncing on his angled drive.

In the second period, Antoni Sarcevic sent a tame shot straight at Macey and Hylton just couldn't climb high enough to turn home Mpanzu's cross.

The Luton striker then forced McCormick into another low stop, with Scott Cuthbert heading over the top from a deep corner.

Argyle threatened sporadically, with Ryan Taylor's effort deflecting into the side-netting and Sonny Bradley glancing off target.

Hylton came closest to a winner, his header grabbed by McCormick as both sides had to make do with a share of the spoils.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Luton

  • 13Macey
  • 36Justin
  • 6Cuthbert
  • 44Sheehan
  • 21SeniorSubstituted forMarriottat 79'minutes
  • 17Ruddock
  • 16Rea
  • 4SmithBooked at 17minsSubstituted forGambinat 62'minutes
  • 20VassellSubstituted forPalmerat 62'minutes
  • 10CookBooked at 43mins
  • 9Hylton

Substitutes

  • 1Moore
  • 5Mullins
  • 7Gray
  • 14Marriott
  • 22Gambin
  • 24D'Ath
  • 28Palmer

Plymouth

  • 23McCormick
  • 18Threlkeld
  • 4Songo'o
  • 15Bradley
  • 3Sawyer
  • 7Sarcevic
  • 24FoxSubstituted forSokolikat 45'minutes
  • 10Carey
  • 27TannerSubstituted forSpencerat 65'minutes
  • 19Taylor
  • 16KennedySubstituted forDonaldsonat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Bulvitis
  • 8Slew
  • 9Spencer
  • 11Donaldson
  • 14Jervis
  • 21Dorel
  • 31Sokolik
Referee:
Darren Drysdale
Attendance:
9,124

Match Stats

Home TeamLutonAway TeamPlymouth
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home5
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home14
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Luton Town 1, Plymouth Argyle 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Luton Town 1, Plymouth Argyle 1.

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Glen Rea.

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Jordan Cook.

James Spencer (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Luke Gambin (Luton Town).

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Oscar Threlkeld.

Gary Sawyer (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jack Marriott (Luton Town).

Foul by Ryan Donaldson (Plymouth Argyle).

Luke Gambin (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Ryan Donaldson.

Sonny Bradley (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jack Marriott (Luton Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Jack Marriott replaces Jack Senior.

Foul by Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle).

James Justin (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Danny Hylton (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Sonny Bradley (Plymouth Argyle) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Jack Senior.

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Jordan Cook.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Taylor (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

Oscar Threlkeld (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ollie Palmer (Luton Town).

Attempt missed. Scott Cuthbert (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Sonny Bradley.

Substitution

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Ryan Donaldson replaces Matthew Kennedy.

Ryan Taylor (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Glen Rea (Luton Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. James Spencer replaces Craig Tanner.

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Luke Gambin replaces Jonathan Smith.

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Ollie Palmer replaces Isaac Vassell.

Ryan Taylor (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Glen Rea (Luton Town).

Attempt saved. Antoni Sarcevic (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Sonny Bradley.

Foul by Ryan Taylor (Plymouth Argyle).

Alan Sheehan (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Alan Sheehan.

Second Half

Second Half begins Luton Town 1, Plymouth Argyle 1.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Doncaster33198663402365
2Plymouth32195852351762
3Carlisle33151355648858
4Portsmouth32167948291955
5Luton331412749311854
6Exeter331561253371651
7Colchester33148115042850
8Mansfield33131194338550
9Stevenage33154145250249
10Cambridge32137124137446
11Wycombe33137134042-246
12Barnet331112104144-345
13Morecambe32136134147-645
14Grimsby33128133940-144
15Blackpool321013947351243
16Crawley32126144050-1042
17Yeovil33912123340-739
18Crewe33812133648-1236
19Cheltenham33811143746-935
20Accrington31810133444-1034
21Notts County3397173758-2134
22Hartlepool33711153958-1932
23Leyton Orient3385203551-1629
24Newport33511173753-1626
