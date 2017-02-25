Preston North End 2-1 Queens Park Rangers

Preston's Jordan Hugill scored the winner in the second half

Preston North End edged closer to the Championship play-off places as they came from behind to beat 10-man QPR.

The visitors started the stronger and Kazenga Lua Lua had two efforts saved by Chris Maxwell before back-heeling his side ahead late in the first half.

But the lead was short-lived as Aiden McGeady's long-range strike levelled the score right before the break.

And Jordan Hugill slotted the home side ahead before QPR's Luke Freeman was sent off for a second yellow card.

The Lilywhites are now eighth in the Championship table, six points behind Sheffield Wednesday in sixth.

Preston went into the match having lost just once in their last 10 games but they were forced onto the back foot early on, with keeper Maxwell forced to deny both Pawel Wszolek and Lua Lua twice in the opening half hour.

But Lua Lua's persistence paid off when he finally beat Maxwell with a brilliant back-heel from close range.

QPR's lead lasted less than 10 minutes, however, as McGeady equalised with a long-range strike with virtually the last kick of the first half.

Preston began to assert themselves after the break and deservedly took the lead when Hugill scored with a right-footed shot from close range following a corner.

Rangers remain 16th in the table, nine points clear of the relegation places.

Preston boss Simon Grayson:

"It was a disappointing goal to give away. A long throw into the box, unfortunately it just went through Tommy Spurr's legs and to be fair the lad showed great awareness and good skill to put it in there.

"We ultimately responded well and when you've got somebody like McGeady who can do something out of nothing, it just shows the quality that the lad's got.

"Hugill got into some good areas and unfortunately didn't hit the back of the net but, for the winner, he reacted really well to lose his man and getting the first ball."

QPR manager Ian Holloway on Luke Freeman's red card:

"I know Luke Freeman and I don't think he put any weight on it. He's tried to ride the tackle and not hurt anybody.

"Apparently the ref didn't see it, the linesmen didn't see it and the fourth official's made an absolutely outrageous call and said it's a second yellow.

"If it's a stamping and it's a deliberate stamping which he clearly says he saw, why isn't that a direct red which we might be able to appeal?"