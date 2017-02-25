Match ends, Preston North End 2, Queens Park Rangers 1.
Preston North End 2-1 Queens Park Rangers
Preston North End edged closer to the Championship play-off places as they came from behind to beat 10-man QPR.
The visitors started the stronger and Kazenga Lua Lua had two efforts saved by Chris Maxwell before back-heeling his side ahead late in the first half.
But the lead was short-lived as Aiden McGeady's long-range strike levelled the score right before the break.
And Jordan Hugill slotted the home side ahead before QPR's Luke Freeman was sent off for a second yellow card.
The Lilywhites are now eighth in the Championship table, six points behind Sheffield Wednesday in sixth.
Preston went into the match having lost just once in their last 10 games but they were forced onto the back foot early on, with keeper Maxwell forced to deny both Pawel Wszolek and Lua Lua twice in the opening half hour.
But Lua Lua's persistence paid off when he finally beat Maxwell with a brilliant back-heel from close range.
QPR's lead lasted less than 10 minutes, however, as McGeady equalised with a long-range strike with virtually the last kick of the first half.
Preston began to assert themselves after the break and deservedly took the lead when Hugill scored with a right-footed shot from close range following a corner.
Rangers remain 16th in the table, nine points clear of the relegation places.
Preston boss Simon Grayson:
"It was a disappointing goal to give away. A long throw into the box, unfortunately it just went through Tommy Spurr's legs and to be fair the lad showed great awareness and good skill to put it in there.
"We ultimately responded well and when you've got somebody like McGeady who can do something out of nothing, it just shows the quality that the lad's got.
"Hugill got into some good areas and unfortunately didn't hit the back of the net but, for the winner, he reacted really well to lose his man and getting the first ball."
QPR manager Ian Holloway on Luke Freeman's red card:
"I know Luke Freeman and I don't think he put any weight on it. He's tried to ride the tackle and not hurt anybody.
"Apparently the ref didn't see it, the linesmen didn't see it and the fourth official's made an absolutely outrageous call and said it's a second yellow.
"If it's a stamping and it's a deliberate stamping which he clearly says he saw, why isn't that a direct red which we might be able to appeal?"
Line-ups
Preston
- 22Maxwell
- 5ClarkeBooked at 66mins
- 23Huntington
- 17Spurr
- 7HorganSubstituted forBarkhuizenat 86'minutes
- 8Browne
- 11Johnson
- 3Cunningham
- 14McGeady
- 25Hugill
- 37Robinson
Substitutes
- 1Lindegaard
- 9Makienok
- 10Beckford
- 12Gallagher
- 21May
- 24Boyle
- 29Barkhuizen
QPR
- 1Smithies
- 5OnuohaBooked at 21mins
- 24Perch
- 6Lynch
- 29FurlongSubstituted forN'Gbakotoat 68'minutes
- 41Manning
- 2FreemanBooked at 78mins
- 3Bidwell
- 15Wszolek
- 28Lua LuaBooked at 62minsSubstituted forMackieat 73'minutes
- 17SmithSubstituted forSyllaat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Goss
- 12Mackie
- 13Ingram
- 21Luongo
- 23N'Gbakoto
- 25Petrasso
- 40Sylla
- Referee:
- David Coote
- Attendance:
- 10,848
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Preston North End 2, Queens Park Rangers 1.
Attempt blocked. Aiden McGeady (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Tom Barkhuizen (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Aiden McGeady.
Attempt missed. Joel Lynch (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Joel Lynch.
Foul by Alan Browne (Preston North End).
Jamie Mackie (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Alex Smithies.
Attempt saved. Tom Barkhuizen (Preston North End) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Alan Browne.
Attempt saved. Jordan Hugill (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Barkhuizen with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Tom Barkhuizen replaces Daryl Horgan.
Attempt missed. Yeni N'Gbakoto (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Aiden McGeady (Preston North End) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Johnson.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Daryl Horgan.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers) for a bad foul.
Thomas Spurr (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers).
Tom Clarke (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Idrissa Sylla (Queens Park Rangers).
Attempt missed. Jordan Hugill (Preston North End) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Callum Robinson with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Jamie Mackie replaces Kazenga Lua Lua.
Goal!
Goal! Preston North End 2, Queens Park Rangers 1. Jordan Hugill (Preston North End) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a corner.
Attempt saved. Jordan Hugill (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daryl Horgan with a cross.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Pawel Wszolek.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Spurr (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daryl Horgan.
Daniel Johnson (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pawel Wszolek (Queens Park Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Yeni N'Gbakoto replaces Darnell Furlong.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Idrissa Sylla replaces Matt Smith.
Booking
Tom Clarke (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Tom Clarke (Preston North End).
Ryan Manning (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Preston North End. Greg Cunningham tries a through ball, but Callum Robinson is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Greg Cunningham (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Hugill.
Attempt blocked. Greg Cunningham (Preston North End) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Johnson with a cross.
Booking
Kazenga Lua Lua (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alan Browne (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kazenga Lua Lua (Queens Park Rangers).
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Nedum Onuoha.