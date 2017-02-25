Aston Villa 1-0 Derby County

James Chester's goal was his first since joining Aston Villa from West Bromwich Albion in August

Aston Villa won for the first time in 2017 as they beat Derby in a hard-fought Championship game at Villa Park.

Centre-back James Chester scored the only goal when he nodded in Henri Lansbury's corner from close range.

Derby had a big appeal for a penalty denied before the break when Darren Bent went down under a challenge.

Andre Green hit the post early in the second half for Villa, who held on to end a 10-match winless run despite Leandro Bacuna's late sending-off.

Bacuna was dismissed for the first time in a Villa shirt in added time after an altercation with an assistant referee, but Derby were unable to create any further chances.

Bent had the Rams' best opportunity of the second half, but the former Villa striker's header was pushed over the bar by goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

That effort was Derby's only attempt on target, as they saw their winless run extend to six games in all competitions, leaving them 10 points outside the play-off places.

Villa, meanwhile, remain 17th in the table, but they are now eight points clear of the relegation zone with 13 matches to play this season.

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce told BBC WM:

"It wasn't pretty and it wasn't going to be. It's a relief for everyone concerned. It wasn't great but at least the players showed that it meant something to them.

"We have got a lot of improving to do and we understand that. The supporters have gone home today having seen their team roll up their sleeves.

"The club has had a tough time for years and I am not going to change that in 16 weeks. But I will change it, I need time."

Derby manager Steve McClaren told BBC Radio Derby:

"We deserved something and I can't believe we've lost, but if you don't score goals you don't win games.

"I'm hugely disappointed and I can't believe we didn't get a penalty. I've seen it again and it was stonewall.

"The referee told me he wasn't 100 per cent sure but it has cost us the game."