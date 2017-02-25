Match ends, Newcastle United 2, Bristol City 2.
Newcastle United 2-2 Bristol City
-
- From the section Football
Ciaran Clark scored a late header as Newcastle came from 2-0 down to draw at home to struggling Bristol City.
City, who had lost 10 of their previous 13 games, took a shock lead when 37-year-old Aaron Wilbraham headed home.
David Cotterill made it 2-0 soon after, capitalising on a defensive error.
But Korey Smith's own goal and Clark's header extended Newcastle's unbeaten run in the league to seven matches, although Brighton's win in the late game knocked them off top spot.
The Magpies are now one point behind the Seagulls, who won 3-0 at home to Reading.
Bristol City were booed off the pitch following Wednesday's home defeat by Fulham, a result that left them two points above the relegation zone.
But head coach Lee Johnson, who was publicly backed by owner Steve Lansdown on Friday, saw his side go 2-0 up inside the opening 21 minutes at St James' Park.
However, once Smith had turned into his own net with Magpies midfielder Jonjo Shelvey looming, the home side always looked likely to force an equaliser.
Ayoze Perez was denied by Aden Flint's superb goal-saving challenge, before Christian Atsu dragged a shot just wide.
And Newcastle's pressure was eventually rewarded when, with eight minutes remaining, Clark bundled in from close range to secure a point.
Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez told BBC Newcastle:
"We didn't start well and we made mistakes, but the reaction was really good.
"When you analyse the whole game I will take the positives.
"It was a pity that we didn't win because I think we deserved something more, but at the same time we have to improve."
Bristol City boss Lee Johnson:
"I'm very proud of the players because this is a very difficult place to come - a Premier League club in waiting. No doubt they will get promoted.
"We had four academy graduates playing in front of 52,000 people. I thought our energy and our work rate was top notch.
"It's not ideal to concede two when you are 2-0 up, but I will take the positives after a very difficult week.
"That's the marker now. Not the result, but the attitude and the willingness to work for the team."
Line-ups
Newcastle
- 26Darlow
- 22Yedlin
- 6Lascelles
- 2Clark
- 3Dummett
- 12Shelvey
- 4ColbackSubstituted forDiaméat 58'minutes
- 11Ritchie
- 17PérezSubstituted forGouffranat 79'minutes
- 30Atsu
- 45Mitrovic
Substitutes
- 5Hanley
- 8Anita
- 15Diamé
- 20Gouffran
- 21Elliot
- 27Gámez
- 33Murphy
Bristol City
- 33Giefer
- 26Vyner
- 4Flint
- 42Wright
- 3BryanSubstituted forMagnussonat 71'minutes
- 6O'NeilBooked at 82mins
- 32CotterillSubstituted forHegelerat 90+2'minutes
- 7SmithSubstituted forPackat 82'minutes
- 14Reid
- 11O'Dowda
- 18WilbrahamBooked at 51mins
Substitutes
- 1Fielding
- 10Tomlin
- 12Taylor
- 20Paterson
- 21Pack
- 23Magnusson
- 31Hegeler
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
- Attendance:
- 52,131
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home13
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Newcastle United 2, Bristol City 2.
Attempt missed. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Atsu following a corner.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Fabian Giefer.
Attempt saved. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yoan Gouffran.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Jens Hegeler replaces David Cotterill.
Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Ritchie.
Foul by Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United).
Aden Flint (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Aden Flint.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Fabian Giefer.
Attempt saved. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Offside, Newcastle United. Ciaran Clark tries a through ball, but Yoan Gouffran is caught offside.
Offside, Bristol City. Zak Vyner tries a through ball, but Aaron Wilbraham is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Newcastle United 2, Bristol City 2. Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United) with an attempt from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matt Ritchie with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Marlon Pack replaces Korey Smith.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Hördur Bjorgvin Magnusson.
Attempt blocked. Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Yoan Gouffran replaces Ayoze Pérez.
Attempt missed. Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Matt Ritchie with a cross.
Attempt missed. Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Wilbraham.
Attempt saved. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Dummett.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Hördur Bjorgvin Magnusson replaces Joe Bryan.
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Aaron Wilbraham.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Fabian Giefer.
Attempt saved. Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Mohamed Diamé (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bobby Reid (Bristol City).
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Bailey Wright.
Foul by Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United).
Aaron Wilbraham (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bailey Wright (Bristol City).
Attempt missed. Aden Flint (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Cotterill with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Jamaal Lascelles.
Attempt saved. David Cotterill (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United).