League One
Southend0Bolton1

Southend United 0-1 Bolton Wanderers

A stoppage-time strike from Mark Beevers saw Bolton snatch a dramatic win at Southend to move 10 points clear of third-placed Fleetwood.

Beevers fired home from close range, after a Filipe Morais corner had only been half-cleared, as the centre-back netted for the fifth away game in succession.

Bolton have now won six of their last seven outings and were able to see off a Shrimpers side who had manager Phil Brown sent from the dugout 10 minutes from time.

The Trotters had the better of the first half with Gary Madine heading a right-wing cross from Morais against the right-hand upright, before Southend skipper Michael Timlin also sent an effort against his own post after goalkeeper Christian Walton had done well to deny Adam Le Fondre.

Southend, who came into the game on the back of four wins, improved after the break with Simon Cox having a 20-yard shot smothered by Bolton goalkeeper Mark Howard.

The Shrimpers were screaming for a penalty when Nile Ranger went to ground under pressure from Beevers, but referee Charles Breakspear opted to wave play on and then ordered Brown to the stand for his subsequent protests.

Southend goalkeeper Walton then did well to deny Max Clayton twice in quick succession before Beevers struck right at the death.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Southend

  • 21Walton
  • 24Demetriou
  • 5Thompson
  • 33InnissSubstituted forWhiteat 16'minutes
  • 8Timlin
  • 31Robinson
  • 12Atkinson
  • 4Wordsworth
  • 11McLaughlinSubstituted forMcGlashanat 69'minutes
  • 10CoxSubstituted forFortunéat 83'minutes
  • 50RangerBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 2White
  • 7O'Neill
  • 14Fortuné
  • 16Amos
  • 17McGlashan
  • 25Nouble
  • 40Bexon

Bolton

  • 33Howard
  • 4Dervite
  • 5Beevers
  • 31Wheater
  • 22Morais
  • 8SpearingBooked at 41mins
  • 6Vela
  • 21PratleyBooked at 63mins
  • 3Moxey
  • 45Le Fondre
  • 14MadineSubstituted forClaytonat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Karacan
  • 12Long
  • 15Derik
  • 19Clayton
  • 24Henry
  • 25Wabara
  • 39Turner
Referee:
Charles Breakspear
Attendance:
9,340

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthendAway TeamBolton
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home8
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away8
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Southend United 0, Bolton Wanderers 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Southend United 0, Bolton Wanderers 1.

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Mark Howard.

Goal!

Goal! Southend United 0, Bolton Wanderers 1. Mark Beevers (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.

Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Christian Walton.

Attempt saved. Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Jermaine McGlashan (Southend United).

Filipe Morais (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Theo Robinson (Southend United).

(Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Adam Thompson (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark Beevers (Bolton Wanderers).

Substitution

Substitution, Southend United. Marc-Antoine Fortuné replaces Simon Cox.

Attempt missed. Nile Ranger (Southend United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Mark Howard.

Attempt saved. Simon Cox (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Theo Robinson (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Wheater (Bolton Wanderers).

Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Christian Walton.

Attempt saved. Max Clayton (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Southend United. Jermaine McGlashan replaces Stephen McLaughlin.

Attempt missed. Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Stephen McLaughlin.

Josh Vela (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United).

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by David Wheater.

Attempt missed. Michael Timlin (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Booking

Darren Pratley (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Darren Pratley (Bolton Wanderers).

Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by John White.

Attempt missed. Will Atkinson (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Michael Timlin (Southend United).

Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Simon Cox (Southend United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Michael Timlin (Southend United).

Filipe Morais (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Southend United 0, Bolton Wanderers 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Max Clayton replaces Gary Madine because of an injury.

Half Time

First Half ends, Southend United 0, Bolton Wanderers 0.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd402410676443282
2Bolton412310863342979
3Fleetwood401912955371869
4Bradford411718655391669
5Scunthorpe4119101270511967
6Southend4118121163481566
7Millwall411812115849966
8Rochdale411710146659761
9Bristol Rovers411612136059160
10Oxford Utd40178155647959
11Peterborough411610155754358
12MK Dons411412155351254
13Wimbledon411315135251154
14Walsall401314134750-353
15Northampton41149185864-651
16Charlton411017144950-147
17Bury411210195869-1146
18Oldham411015162742-1545
19Gillingham411112185371-1845
20Port Vale401112174462-1845
21Shrewsbury411110204259-1743
22Swindon41119214259-1742
23Chesterfield41810233866-2834
24Coventry40711223360-2732
View full League One table

