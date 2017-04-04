Southend United 0-1 Bolton Wanderers

A stoppage-time strike from Mark Beevers saw Bolton snatch a dramatic win at Southend to move 10 points clear of third-placed Fleetwood.

Beevers fired home from close range, after a Filipe Morais corner had only been half-cleared, as the centre-back netted for the fifth away game in succession.

Bolton have now won six of their last seven outings and were able to see off a Shrimpers side who had manager Phil Brown sent from the dugout 10 minutes from time.

The Trotters had the better of the first half with Gary Madine heading a right-wing cross from Morais against the right-hand upright, before Southend skipper Michael Timlin also sent an effort against his own post after goalkeeper Christian Walton had done well to deny Adam Le Fondre.

Southend, who came into the game on the back of four wins, improved after the break with Simon Cox having a 20-yard shot smothered by Bolton goalkeeper Mark Howard.

The Shrimpers were screaming for a penalty when Nile Ranger went to ground under pressure from Beevers, but referee Charles Breakspear opted to wave play on and then ordered Brown to the stand for his subsequent protests.

Southend goalkeeper Walton then did well to deny Max Clayton twice in quick succession before Beevers struck right at the death.

