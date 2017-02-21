Match ends, Gillingham 2, AFC Wimbledon 2.
Gillingham 2-2 AFC Wimbledon
-
- From the section Football
Andy Barcham scored against his former club to rescue a draw for AFC Wimbledon at Gillingham as both teams continued their winless League One runs.
For the second Tuesday in a row, the Gills allowed a lead to slip away at home and it is now 11 games since they last tasted victory, while the Dons are without a win in their last six.
AFC Wimbledon took the lead after 17 minutes as Darius Charles headed George Francomb's free-kick across goal and Lyle Taylor slammed the ball into the net.
But Gillingham were level just two minutes later when the ball deflected into the path of Bradley Dack, who cut inside before finishing neatly into the bottom corner.
The hosts then went ahead when Josh Wright's shot from Ryan Jackson's cut-back deflected in off Josh Parker, with Dons goalkeeper James Shea furious the goal not disallowed for offside.
The hosts found an equaliser with 20 minutes remaining when the ball broke for Barcham, who kept his cool to slot the ball past a rooted Stuart Nelson.
Match report supplied by the Press Association
Line-ups
Gillingham
- 1Nelson
- 2Jackson
- 5Ehmer
- 4Herd
- 6OshilajaSubstituted forGarmstonat 54'minutesSubstituted forWagstaffat 80'minutes
- 14Martin
- 33Byrne
- 44Wright
- 9DonnellySubstituted forMcDonaldat 77'minutes
- 23Dack
- 19Parker
Substitutes
- 3Garmston
- 7Wagstaff
- 8Hessenthaler
- 10McDonald
- 16Osadebe
- 29Muldoon
- 30Holy
Wimbledon
- 1SheaBooked at 37mins
- 7Francomb
- 6Robinson
- 32Charles
- 22KellySubstituted forNightingaleat 45'minutes
- 19FitzpatrickSubstituted forPoleonat 65'minutes
- 14Soares
- 8Reeves
- 17Barcham
- 9ElliottSubstituted forBarnettat 75'minutes
- 33Taylor
Substitutes
- 4Bulman
- 5Nightingale
- 10Poleon
- 18Parrett
- 23Barnett
- 24McDonnell
- 31Owens
- Referee:
- Darren Deadman
- Attendance:
- 4,956
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Gillingham 2, AFC Wimbledon 2.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Max Ehmer.
Attempt saved. Josh Parker (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Lee Martin (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by George Francomb (AFC Wimbledon).
Mark Byrne (Gillingham) hits the right post with a header from the right side of the six yard box.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Paul Robinson.
Foul by Josh Parker (Gillingham).
Paul Robinson (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by George Francomb.
Foul by Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon).
Scott Wagstaff (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon).
Bradley Dack (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Scott Wagstaff replaces Bradley Garmston because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Gillingham).
Attempt missed. Tyrone Barnett (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Cody McDonald replaces Rory Donnelly.
Attempt missed. Dominic Poleon (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Paul Robinson (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bradley Dack (Gillingham).
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Tyrone Barnett replaces Tom Elliott.
Foul by Andy Barcham (AFC Wimbledon).
Ryan Jackson (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by James Shea.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Paul Robinson.
Attempt blocked. Mark Byrne (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Jake Reeves (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Byrne (Gillingham).
Goal!
Goal! Gillingham 2, AFC Wimbledon 2. Andy Barcham (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Rory Donnelly (Gillingham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Dominic Poleon (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Rory Donnelly (Gillingham) header from a difficult angle on the right is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by James Shea.
Attempt saved. Bradley Dack (Gillingham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Hand ball by Chris Herd (Gillingham).
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Dominic Poleon replaces David Fitzpatrick.
Attempt missed. Will Nightingale (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.