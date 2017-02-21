Gillingham 2-2 AFC Wimbledon

Andy Barcham scored against his former club to rescue a draw for AFC Wimbledon at Gillingham as both teams continued their winless League One runs.

For the second Tuesday in a row, the Gills allowed a lead to slip away at home and it is now 11 games since they last tasted victory, while the Dons are without a win in their last six.

AFC Wimbledon took the lead after 17 minutes as Darius Charles headed George Francomb's free-kick across goal and Lyle Taylor slammed the ball into the net.

But Gillingham were level just two minutes later when the ball deflected into the path of Bradley Dack, who cut inside before finishing neatly into the bottom corner.

The hosts then went ahead when Josh Wright's shot from Ryan Jackson's cut-back deflected in off Josh Parker, with Dons goalkeeper James Shea furious the goal not disallowed for offside.

The hosts found an equaliser with 20 minutes remaining when the ball broke for Barcham, who kept his cool to slot the ball past a rooted Stuart Nelson.

Match report supplied by the Press Association