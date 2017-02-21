York City 1-3 Gateshead

Match ends, York City 1, Gateshead 3.
Promotion hopefuls Gateshead moved up to sixth in the National League with a 3-1 win at struggling York, who stay second from bottom.
The Heed made a flying start, with in-form striker Danny Johnson's low 35-yard strike finding the bottom corner in the first minute.
A frantic opening saw Sean Newton twice fire inches wide for the Minstermen before they equalised in the 14th minute.
Strikers Jon Parkin and Vadaine Oliver combined well, with the latter firing in from 10 yards.
Gateshead were back in front before the break when Paddy McLaughlin converted from the penalty spot after George Smith had been brought down.
York pushed forward for an equaliser in the second half but it was the visitors who added a third in the 76th minute, Wes York outpacing the City defence to slot the ball past the keeper.
Line-ups
York
- 28Letheren
- 2Rooney
- 3Whittle
- 8Heslop
- 35Holmes
- 33Newton
- 36Parslow
- 37Bencherif
- 9Morgan-Smith
- 29OliverBooked at 84mins
- 31ParkinSubstituted forConnollyat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Connolly
- 13Simpson
- 21Fenwick
- 26Oyebanjo
- 34Moke
Gateshead
- 1Montgomery
- 2Bolton
- 3SmithBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBrundleat 83'minutes
- 7York
- 5Hogan
- 4Smith
- 6Fyfield
- 22Mafuta
- 26McLaughlin
- 9JohnsonSubstituted forBeereat 70'minutes
- 15Burrow
Substitutes
- 6Ajala
- 8Brundle
- 17Beere
- 23MacDonald
- 25Hannant
- Referee:
- Martin Coy
- Attendance:
- 2,320
