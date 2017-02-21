National League
York City 1-3 Gateshead

Promotion hopefuls Gateshead moved up to sixth in the National League with a 3-1 win at struggling York, who stay second from bottom.

The Heed made a flying start, with in-form striker Danny Johnson's low 35-yard strike finding the bottom corner in the first minute.

A frantic opening saw Sean Newton twice fire inches wide for the Minstermen before they equalised in the 14th minute.

Strikers Jon Parkin and Vadaine Oliver combined well, with the latter firing in from 10 yards.

Gateshead were back in front before the break when Paddy McLaughlin converted from the penalty spot after George Smith had been brought down.

York pushed forward for an equaliser in the second half but it was the visitors who added a third in the 76th minute, Wes York outpacing the City defence to slot the ball past the keeper.

Line-ups

York

  • 28Letheren
  • 2Rooney
  • 3Whittle
  • 8Heslop
  • 35Holmes
  • 33Newton
  • 36Parslow
  • 37Bencherif
  • 9Morgan-Smith
  • 29OliverBooked at 84mins
  • 31ParkinSubstituted forConnollyat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Connolly
  • 13Simpson
  • 21Fenwick
  • 26Oyebanjo
  • 34Moke

Gateshead

  • 1Montgomery
  • 2Bolton
  • 3SmithBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBrundleat 83'minutes
  • 7York
  • 5Hogan
  • 4Smith
  • 6Fyfield
  • 22Mafuta
  • 26McLaughlin
  • 9JohnsonSubstituted forBeereat 70'minutes
  • 15Burrow

Substitutes

  • 6Ajala
  • 8Brundle
  • 17Beere
  • 23MacDonald
  • 25Hannant
Referee:
Martin Coy
Attendance:
2,320

Live Text

Match ends, York City 1, Gateshead 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, York City 1, Gateshead 3.

Booking

Vadaine Oliver (York City) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Gateshead. Mitch Brundle replaces George Smith.

Goal!

Goal! York City 1, Gateshead 3. Wes York (Gateshead).

Substitution

Substitution, Gateshead. Tom Beere replaces Danny Johnson.

Substitution

Substitution, York City. Aidan Connolly replaces Jon Parkin.

Second Half

Second Half begins York City 1, Gateshead 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, York City 1, Gateshead 2.

Booking

George Smith (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! York City 1, Gateshead 2. Patrick McLaughlin (Gateshead) converts the penalty with a.

Goal!

Goal! York City 1, Gateshead 1. Vadaine Oliver (York City).

Goal!

Goal! York City 0, Gateshead 1. Danny Johnson (Gateshead).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City31214662313167
2Dag & Red33204959372264
3Tranmere32196747272063
4Forest Green32179664392560
5Dover321751064481656
6Gateshead341510958362255
7Barrow321412650321854
8Aldershot33159943311254
9Macclesfield321651145311453
10Wrexham341210123442-846
11Bromley33136144247-545
12Chester331110125147443
13Boreham Wood331110123332143
14Solihull Moors33127144548-343
15Eastleigh331012114342142
16Braintree32107153551-1637
17Sutton United30106143241-936
18Torquay3398163645-935
19Guiseley3398164052-1235
20Woking3397174560-1534
21Maidstone United3396183861-2333
22Southport3387183870-3231
23York33513153052-2228
24North Ferriby United3483231951-3227
View full National League table

