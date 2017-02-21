Match ends, Millwall 0, Chesterfield 0.
Millwall 0-0 Chesterfield
Millwall missed their chance to move into the League One play-off places as they play out a goalless draw with second-bottom Chesterfield at The Den.
Three days after stunning Premier League champions Leicester to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals, the Lions struggled to hit top gear against their relegation-threatened opponents.
Clinical finishes were hard to come by, although the hosts did extend their unbeaten run to 14 games and moved to within one point of sixth-placed Bradford.
Millwall started the brighter with Lee Gregory firing over, but the visitors threatened with Liam Grimshaw bringing a goal-line clearance from Tom King.
Gregory continued to look lively, with Spireites goalkeeper Thorsten Stuckmann acrobatically keeping out his 36th-minute header before Kristian Dennis went close for Chesterfield before the break with a half-volley.
The second half continued to be an even affair, with the majority of the chances coming in the latter stages, including Fred Onyedinma firing directly at Stuckmann.
Gregory cut inside in stoppage time but Stuckmann again proved equal to the task as the game ended goalless.
Line-ups
Millwall
- 31King
- 12Romeo
- 4Hutchinson
- 17WebsterBooked at 33mins
- 5Craig
- 7WorrallSubstituted forFergusonat 63'minutes
- 6Williams
- 8ThompsonSubstituted forButcherat 79'minutes
- 10Onyedinma
- 22O'BrienSubstituted forSmithat 79'minutes
- 9Gregory
Substitutes
- 2Cummings
- 3Martin
- 16Butcher
- 18Ferguson
- 26Abdou
- 30Smith
- 40Girling
Chesterfield
- 38Stuckmann
- 6Evatt
- 4Hird
- 3Jones
- 11MitchellSubstituted forBeesleyat 90'minutes
- 7GardnerSubstituted forDimaioat 85'minutes
- 28GrimshawBooked at 18mins
- 8Martinez Cervera
- 10Ebanks-BlakeSubstituted forSimonsat 76'minutes
- 15Faupala
- 20Dennis
Substitutes
- 17Dimaio
- 21Allinson
- 22Simons
- 24Kakay
- 25Humphreys
- 29Beesley
- 37Brown
- Referee:
- Lee Collins
- Attendance:
- 9,005
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home11
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Millwall 0, Chesterfield 0.
Lee Gregory (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ángel (Chesterfield).
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Ian Evatt.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Jake Beesley.
Attempt saved. Lee Gregory (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Byron Webster.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Jake Beesley replaces Reece Mitchell.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Sam Hird.
Attempt blocked. Fred Onyedinma (Millwall) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Callum Butcher (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Connor Dimaio (Chesterfield).
Attempt missed. Harry Smith (Millwall) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Ian Evatt.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Connor Dimaio replaces Dan Gardner.
Attempt missed. Lee Gregory (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Dan Gardner.
Shaun Williams (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dan Gardner (Chesterfield).
Attempt saved. Fred Onyedinma (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Harry Smith replaces Aiden O'Brien.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Callum Butcher replaces Ben Thompson.
Foul by Ben Thompson (Millwall).
Dan Gardner (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Rai Simons replaces Sylvan Ebanks-Blake.
Foul by Shaun Williams (Millwall).
David Faupala (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Byron Webster (Millwall).
Sam Hird (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Aiden O'Brien (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ian Evatt (Chesterfield).
Foul by Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall).
Sylvan Ebanks-Blake (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Byron Webster (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dan Gardner (Chesterfield).
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Shane Ferguson replaces David Worrall because of an injury.
Foul by David Worrall (Millwall).
Dan Gardner (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Lee Gregory (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.