Millwall 0-0 Chesterfield

League One
Millwall missed their chance to move into the League One play-off places as they play out a goalless draw with second-bottom Chesterfield at The Den.

Three days after stunning Premier League champions Leicester to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals, the Lions struggled to hit top gear against their relegation-threatened opponents.

Clinical finishes were hard to come by, although the hosts did extend their unbeaten run to 14 games and moved to within one point of sixth-placed Bradford.

Millwall started the brighter with Lee Gregory firing over, but the visitors threatened with Liam Grimshaw bringing a goal-line clearance from Tom King.

Gregory continued to look lively, with Spireites goalkeeper Thorsten Stuckmann acrobatically keeping out his 36th-minute header before Kristian Dennis went close for Chesterfield before the break with a half-volley.

The second half continued to be an even affair, with the majority of the chances coming in the latter stages, including Fred Onyedinma firing directly at Stuckmann.

Gregory cut inside in stoppage time but Stuckmann again proved equal to the task as the game ended goalless.

Line-ups

Millwall

  • 31King
  • 12Romeo
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 17WebsterBooked at 33mins
  • 5Craig
  • 7WorrallSubstituted forFergusonat 63'minutes
  • 6Williams
  • 8ThompsonSubstituted forButcherat 79'minutes
  • 10Onyedinma
  • 22O'BrienSubstituted forSmithat 79'minutes
  • 9Gregory

Substitutes

  • 2Cummings
  • 3Martin
  • 16Butcher
  • 18Ferguson
  • 26Abdou
  • 30Smith
  • 40Girling

Chesterfield

  • 38Stuckmann
  • 6Evatt
  • 4Hird
  • 3Jones
  • 11MitchellSubstituted forBeesleyat 90'minutes
  • 7GardnerSubstituted forDimaioat 85'minutes
  • 28GrimshawBooked at 18mins
  • 8Martinez Cervera
  • 10Ebanks-BlakeSubstituted forSimonsat 76'minutes
  • 15Faupala
  • 20Dennis

Substitutes

  • 17Dimaio
  • 21Allinson
  • 22Simons
  • 24Kakay
  • 25Humphreys
  • 29Beesley
  • 37Brown
Referee:
Lee Collins
Attendance:
9,005

Match Stats

Home TeamMillwallAway TeamChesterfield
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home16
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home11
Away2
Fouls
Home14
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Millwall 0, Chesterfield 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Millwall 0, Chesterfield 0.

Lee Gregory (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ángel (Chesterfield).

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Ian Evatt.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Jake Beesley.

Attempt saved. Lee Gregory (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Byron Webster.

Substitution

Substitution, Chesterfield. Jake Beesley replaces Reece Mitchell.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Sam Hird.

Attempt blocked. Fred Onyedinma (Millwall) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Callum Butcher (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Connor Dimaio (Chesterfield).

Attempt missed. Harry Smith (Millwall) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Ian Evatt.

Substitution

Substitution, Chesterfield. Connor Dimaio replaces Dan Gardner.

Attempt missed. Lee Gregory (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Dan Gardner.

Shaun Williams (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dan Gardner (Chesterfield).

Attempt saved. Fred Onyedinma (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Harry Smith replaces Aiden O'Brien.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Callum Butcher replaces Ben Thompson.

Foul by Ben Thompson (Millwall).

Dan Gardner (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Chesterfield. Rai Simons replaces Sylvan Ebanks-Blake.

Foul by Shaun Williams (Millwall).

David Faupala (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Byron Webster (Millwall).

Sam Hird (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Aiden O'Brien (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ian Evatt (Chesterfield).

Foul by Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall).

Sylvan Ebanks-Blake (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Byron Webster (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dan Gardner (Chesterfield).

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Shane Ferguson replaces David Worrall because of an injury.

Foul by David Worrall (Millwall).

Dan Gardner (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Lee Gregory (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd33198659352465
2Scunthorpe32179658332560
3Bolton31177744251958
4Fleetwood331610747321558
5Southend331411851401153
6Bradford331216542311152
7Millwall3214994740751
8Rochdale31146114440448
9Peterborough33138124645147
10Oxford Utd31137113833546
11Bristol Rovers331210115052-246
12Walsall33111394143-246
13Charlton3291584034642
14Wimbledon32913104343040
15Northampton33117155054-440
16MK Dons32109134040039
17Shrewsbury33108153445-1138
18Gillingham33812134252-1036
19Oldham33811142133-1235
20Bury3397175061-1134
21Port Vale31810133349-1634
22Swindon3379172947-1830
23Chesterfield3377193152-2128
24Coventry32510172849-2125
