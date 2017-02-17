Juventus 4-1 Palermo

Juventus signed Paulo Dybala from Palermo for £23m in 2015

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala scored twice against his former club Palermo in a comfortable win for the champions.

Juve, who are now 10 points clear at the top, led through Claudio Marchisio.

Dybala, who had earlier hit the post, curled a brilliant free-kick into the top corner and then set up Higuain for a chipped third.

The Argentina striker got a late second from Higuain's backheel before Ivaylo Chochev's consolation header in the third minute of injury time.

That was the first goal Juventus had conceded in Serie A in six games.

Palermo remain eight points adrift of safety in 18th.

Second-placed Roma can pull the gap back to seven points if they beat Joe Hart's Torino on Sunday.