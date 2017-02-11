EFL: Five things you might have missed on Saturday

Anthony Knockaert takes a break during Brighton's 4-1 victory over Burton on Saturday

A red card for celebrating a late goal, a manager struggling to sum up his emotions after seeing his side give away a three-goal lead and a crazy number of goals were the big talking points of the EFL on Saturday.

Newcastle United and Brighton both won to maintain their place in the Championship's automatic promotion places, while Sheffield United extended their lead at the top of League One.

BBC Sport delves into the stories behind the results.

Enjoying the celebrations a little too much

When a player scores an injury-time equaliser, it is understandable that they would feel like celebrating.

But AFC Wimbledon striker Tom Elliott paid the price for over-exuberance after earning his side a 1-1 draw against Charlton Athletic in League One.

After Elliott tucked away his 12th goal of the season he went over to hug joy-filled fans.

Having already shown him a yellow card earlier in the game, referee Carl Boyeson gave him his marching orders for over-celebrating.

It did not affect the result, though, as his goal proved to be the last kick of the game.

From hero....

.... to disbelieving zero

All aboard the Bristol City rollercoaster

Matty Taylor has scored 20 goals so far this season

It is fair to say that Matty Taylor's deadline day move from Bristol Rovers to Bristol City was rather controversial.

The 26-year-old is the first player to cross the divide from the north of the city to the south since 1987, and against Derby County, he notched his first goal for Lee Johnson's side.

Tammy Abraham added two more to take his tally to 21 for the season and give City a 3-0 half-time lead at Pride Park.

Surely, Johnson's men would see the game out? Nope.

Darren Bent's penalty equaliser was his sixth goal in his past seven matches

The Robins had only won once in their previous 10 Championship matches and after Darren Bent and Thomas Ince headed home, the visitors were unable to hang on.

A Bent penalty prevented City earning successive wins for the first time since October and left them three points above the relegation zone.

"You know when your kid runs out in the road and you quickly grab them back in and you don't know whether to give them a smack on the bum or a cuddle, that's how I feel," said a philosophical Johnson afterwards.

Goals, Goals, Goals

Wes Hoolahan struck a wonderful goal from distance during Norwich's win to take them into the play-off places

If you're a fan of obstinate defences and the darker arts of football, Saturday was not your day.

The net bulged a remarkable 37 times in the Championship, with Norwich City the big winners, thumping Nottingham Forest 5-1 with a couple of cracking goals from Jonny Howson and Wes Hoolahan.

It was certainly a match to forget for Gary Brazil and Jack Lester, confirmed as Forest's management team for the rest of the season, as their goalkeeper Stephen Henderson was stretchered off and captain Eric Lichaj sent off.

Elsewhere, an Aiden McGeady double - his first goals since September - helped Preston come out victorious 4-2 in a six-goal thriller against Brentford.

Automatic promotion hopefuls Brighton hit four of their own against struggling Burton Albion, and not to be deterred, Neeskens Kebano scored a stoppage-time winner as Fulham beat Wigan 3-2 at Craven Cottage.

Denis Odoi was head over heels with his equalising goal for Fulham on Saturday

When life gives you lemons...

League Two Crewe have been on a terrible run of form of late, going into Saturday's game on an 11-match winless run that recently saw manager Steve Davis replaced by David Artell.

After a 4-0 defeat by Exeter last time out, some Alex fans might not have been expecting much from the visit of Grimsby, managed by former Crewe player Marcus Bignot.

George Cooper has scored eight goals for Crewe Alexandra this season

However, two goals apiece from George Cooper and Chris Dagnall put them 4-0 up inside 29 minutes before they ran out 5-0 winners against the Mariners, not that Artell will let them celebrate too much, or indeed like Tom Elliott.

"We're in tomorrow at nine o'clock, we've got a game Tuesday," Artell told BBC Radio Stoke. "It's all about rest and recovery between now and then, we'll do a little bit on the pitch and prepare them properly.

"They're professional footballers. There's a right time to have a glass of sparkling wine instead of cheap lemonade but tonight's not it. We'll celebrate as a team, but not by going out on the razzle."

His opposite number Bignot went over to the Grimsby fans afterwards to apologise for his team's display.

Plymouth say it best

Jake Jervis celebrates scoring Plymouth's third goal against Exeter in the Devon Expressway Derby

The 105th Devon Expressway Derby at Home Park was always going to be a feisty affair, with both sides looking for promotion this season.

Plymouth Argyle, second in the League Two table, against an Exeter City side on a seven-match winning run.

And it was Derek Adams' who came out on top with a comprehensive 3-0 victory.

All on a day in Devon when Ronan Keating's nephew, Ruairi, made a brief Torquay United debut against Macclesfield in the National League.

No matter what, Plymouth will have enjoyed their rollercoaster of a day.