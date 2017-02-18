Coventry City 2-1 Gillingham

League One bottom club Coventry City secured their first win in 16 league games with two first-half goals in the space of five minutes at home to Gillingham.

Kwame Thomas opened the scoring from close range in the 16th minute after finishing off a neat move between Ryan Haynes, Callum Reilly and Marcus Tudgay.

Russell Slade's men then doubled their lead five minutes later when George Thomas intercepted Andy Rose's shot six yards from goal and slotted past Gillingham goalkeeper Stuart Nelson.

Coventry could have increased their lead further by half-time. Marcus Tudgay heading just wide in the 23rd minute, while George Thomas' 35th-minute shot was blocked by Nelson.

Gillingham pulled a goal back in the 55th minute through captain Max Ehmer, who slotted home at the far post after Coventry had failed to clear a corner.

The Sky Blues then had substitute goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook to thank for keeping them in front.

Having replaced the injured Lee Burge early in the second half, Charles-Cook made a superb one-handed save from Bradley Dack's 65th-minute header

Both sides had chances to score more, but EFL Trophy finalists Coventry held on to close the gap to nine points from safety, while Gillingham slip to 18th in the table, a point clear of trouble.

Report supplied by the Press Association