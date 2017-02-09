Bradley Lowery: Sunderland players visit terminally ill boy in hospital

Bradley was visited in hospital by Sunderland players Vito Mannone, Jermain Defoe (both pictured), John O'Shea and Sebastian Larsson

Terminally ill Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery was visited in hospital by the club's players on Thursday.

The five-year-old, from Blackhall Colliery near Hartlepool, won December's goal of the month award and was recently a mascot at Everton.

Bradley was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2013 and his mother says he has only months to live.

Last year £700,000 was raised for him and treatment has now begun in hospital in a bid to prolong his life.

Everton pledged £200,000 to the cause in September, when Bradley was mascot for Sunderland's home fixture with the Toffees at the Stadium of Light.