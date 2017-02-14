Leeds United 2-1 Bristol City

Pablo Hernandez's strike deflected off Aden Flint to put Leeds 2-0 ahead in the second half

Chris Wood scored his 22nd goal of the season as promotion hopefuls Leeds United beat Championship strugglers Bristol City at Elland Road.

Wood converted Pablo Hernandez's quick free-kick before half-time, although the visitors felt defender Bailey Wright had been fouled in the build-up.

Hernandez doubled Leeds' advantage when his deflected shot beat Fabian Giefer.

Milan Djuric scored a last-gasp consolation for City, who lost striker Tammy Abraham to a first-half injury.

But Garry Monk's side were worthy winners, ending their two-game losing run to strengthen their position in the play-off places.

Their margin of victory may have been even greater if Wood had not wasted a fine opportunity after rounding Giefer, while Leeds also had strong appeals for a penalty against Aden Flint turned down.

The Robins' misery was compounded when top goalscorer Abraham, on loan from Premier League leaders Chelsea, limped off injured during the opening period.

City have now won just two of their last 17 Championship matches and remain 20th, while Leeds are fifth, six points clear of seventh-placed Norwich City.

Leeds head coach Garry Monk:

"It was a good response and pleasing to get the three points. There was a little bit more pressure and expectancy on us to get the result tonight.

"It was the first time we had suffered back-to-back defeats since the start of the season, so we are happy to get the win.

"I thought we did very well in the first half in particular and we are pleased to get back on track."

Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson:

"The first goal is always going to be big, especially at a big away club like this. The first goal is a clear foul. Wood has clipped Bailey Wright's heels and pushed him in the back."

"Tammy Abraham has done something to his thigh. He'll have a scan over the next day or two.

"Tammy is gutted because he feels like it might be a bad one but hopefully that won't be the case."