Chesterfield: League One club to be put up for sale

The all-seater Proact Stadium, with a capacity of 10,600, has been Chesterfield's home since 2010

Struggling League One club Chesterfield are to be put up for sale by their majority shareholder Dave Allen.

Club director and company secretary Ashley Carson revealed the news at Monday's annual general meeting.

It comes in the wake of chief executive Chris Turner, 58, taking over last week as the club's director of football.

Chesterfield, who appointed Gary Caldwell as their new manager on 17 January, currently stand second from bottom in League One.

Following Saturday's home defeat by John Sheridan's 10-man Oldham Athletic, the Spireites are three points shy of safety after a run of just one win in eight games, which was at home to bottom club Coventry.

Former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper turned manager Turner was appointed as Chesterfield CEO in December 2011.

Allen, who previously had shares in Sheffield Wednesday, first invested in Chesterfield in 2009, taking over as chairman from Barrie Hubbard in 2012 before resigning in November 2016.

He said then that he had put in £1.9m investment over the previous two years, for which Allen, who owns 60 per cent of the club's shares, had not personally charged any interest.