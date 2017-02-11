Match ends, Osasuna 1, Real Madrid 3.
Osasuna 1-3 Real Madrid
Real Madrid moved back above Barcelona to the top of La Liga by winning at Osasuna in a match overshadowed by an awful injury to Tano Bonnin.
The bottom club's full-back broke his leg in a first-half challenge by Isco.
Cristiano Ronaldo slotted a shot under goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu to put the visitors in front, but Sergio Leon ran clear to chip an equaliser.
Isco then darted on to a loose ball to steer a shot inside the far post, and Lucas Vazquez chipped in a late third.
A few minutes before Isco's goal, Real wing-back Danilo was carried off with an ankle injury, having been caught by David Garcia, Tano's replacement.
Real's victory moved them a point ahead of Barcelona, with two games in hand, hours after Luis Enrique's side had gone top by winning 6-0 at Alaves.
It was an untidy performance from Real, who looked uncomfortable with the 3-5-2 formation that manager Zinedine Zidane chose to go with at first.
They looked far better when they reverted to their usual 4-3-3 set-up after Danilo was replaced by James Rodriguez.
Keylor Navas, the visitors' keeper, had to be sharp on several occasions, getting down to push aside Fausto Tienza's deflected shot when the game was goalless, and saving well as on-loan Newcastle forward Emmanuel Riviere fired at goal on the turn just before half-time.
Navas was on form again shortly after half-time as goalscorer Leon cut in from the right to hit a left-footed curler towards the far corner, and dived full length to his left to save the striker's 20-yard shot in the final 10 minutes.
Sirigu, the goalkeeper Osasuna signed on loan from Paris St-Germain in January, reacted brilliantly at the other end to stop Karim Benzema at point-blank range in the first half, and prevented Ronaldo getting his second as he ran clear in the final 20 minutes.
Sadly, though, the game will be remembered chiefly for the injury to Tano, in what looked nothing worse than a committed challenge by Isco.
It was clear immediately that the defender had broken his leg, and both sets of players were visibly upset by the incident.
Osasuna, on their third coach of the season in Petar Vasiljevic, look certain to be relegated at the end of the season, but can take encouragement from a spirited performance in defeat.
Line-ups
Osasuna
- 25Sirigu
- 3Bonnin VásquezSubstituted forGarcíaat 15'minutes
- 6Sanjurjo Maté
- 22Vujadinovic
- 16Fuentes HernándezBooked at 10minsSubstituted forClerc Martínezat 53'minutes
- 17Romero
- 14Tienza NúñezBooked at 37minsSubstituted forLoéat 61'minutes
- 8CausicBooked at 90mins
- 11Berenguer Remiro
- 12Riviere
- 7León Limones
Substitutes
- 1Fernández
- 5García
- 9Riera
- 19Kodro
- 20de las Cuevas Barberá
- 21Clerc Martínez
- 24Loé
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 6Nacho
- 23DaniloSubstituted forRodríguezat 57'minutesBooked at 61mins
- 19ModricBooked at 28mins
- 14Casemiro
- 22IscoSubstituted forKovacicat 88'minutes
- 12Marcelo
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forVázquezat 72'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 2Carvajal
- 3Pepe
- 10Rodríguez
- 13Casilla
- 16Kovacic
- 17Vázquez
- 21Morata
- Referee:
- Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva
- Attendance:
- 17,770
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Osasuna 1, Real Madrid 3.
Goal!
Goal! Osasuna 1, Real Madrid 3. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcelo.
Booking
Goran Causic (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card.
James Rodríguez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Goran Causic (Osasuna).
Attempt missed. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) left footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by James Rodríguez.
Attempt saved. Emmanuel Rivière (Osasuna) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jaime Romero.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Mateo Kovacic replaces Isco.
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Oier (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Sergio León (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nikola Vujadinovic.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by James Rodríguez.
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Goran Causic (Osasuna).
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oier (Osasuna).
Offside, Real Madrid. James Rodríguez tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Salvatore Sirigu.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcelo with a through ball.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jaime Romero (Osasuna) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Karim Benzema.
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jaime Romero (Osasuna).
Offside, Real Madrid. Nacho tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Osasuna 1, Real Madrid 2. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Booking
James Rodríguez (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by James Rodríguez (Real Madrid).
David García (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Osasuna. Raoul Loé replaces Fausto.
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Emmanuel Rivière (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Alex Berenguer (Osasuna) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. James Rodríguez replaces Danilo because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Danilo (Real Madrid) because of an injury.
Foul by Raphael Varane (Real Madrid).
Sergio León (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the left wing.