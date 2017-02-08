Italian Serie A
Crotone0Juventus2

Crotone 0-2 Juventus

Gonzalo Higuain scores his 16th Serie A goal of the season for Juventus in the win over Crotone
Juventus are chasing a record 33rd Italian championship

Gonzalo Higuain's 16th league goal of the season helped send Juventus seven points clear at the top of Serie A with victory at struggling Crotone.

Crotone, second from bottom, held the leaders for an hour before Mario Mandzukic scored from close range after Kwadwo Asamoah's header was dropped.

Higuain's composed finish from Tomas Rincon's pass doubled the lead.

Third-placed Napoli can cut Juve's lead to six points if they beat Genoa on Friday (19:45 GMT).

Juve are looking to become champions of Italy for a sixth successive season.

They were denied a third goal when former Roma midfielder Miralem Pjanic hit the bar five minutes from time.

Massimiliano Allegri's side are next in action on Sunday when they face Cagliari, 15th in the table, in Sardinia (19:45 GMT).

In Wednesday's other game, AC Milan ended with nine men but beat Bologna 1-0 away from home.

Gabriel Paletta and Juraj Kucka were both dismissed before Mario Pasalic's 89th-minute winner.

Line-ups

Crotone

  • 1Cordaz
  • 22Rosi
  • 17Ceccherini
  • 13Ferrari
  • 15Mesbah
  • 31SampirisiSubstituted forAcostyat 70'minutes
  • 28Capezzi
  • 18Barberis
  • 12Stoian
  • 24TonevSubstituted forTrottaat 78'minutes
  • 11FalcinelliSubstituted forSuljicat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Machado Dos Santos
  • 5Festa
  • 9Nalini
  • 20Kotnik
  • 21Cuomo
  • 23Dussenne
  • 27Acosty
  • 29Trotta
  • 33Viscovo
  • 42Suljic
  • 87Martella
  • 99Simy

Juventus

  • 1Buffon
  • 23Alves da SilvaSubstituted forBarzagliat 78'minutes
  • 19BonucciBooked at 65mins
  • 24Rugani
  • 22Asamoah
  • 28Rincón
  • 6KhediraSubstituted forPjanicat 70'minutes
  • 20PjacaSubstituted forSturaroat 89'minutes
  • 21Dybala
  • 17Mandzukic
  • 9Higuaín

Substitutes

  • 4Benatia
  • 5Pjanic
  • 7Ju Cuadrado
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 14Mattiello
  • 15Barzagli
  • 25Murara Neto
  • 26Lichtsteiner
  • 27Sturaro
  • 32Audero
Referee:
Paolo Valeri
Attendance:
15,354

Match Stats

Home TeamCrotoneAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home20%
Away80%
Shots
Home6
Away17
Shots on Target
Home2
Away11
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Crotone 0, Juventus 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Crotone 0, Juventus 2.

Attempt missed. Djamel Mesbah (Crotone) left footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing misses to the left. Assisted by Andrea Barberis.

Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).

Aleandro Rosi (Crotone) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Andrea Barberis (Crotone) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Federico Ceccherini.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Stefano Sturaro replaces Marko Pjaca.

Attempt missed. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a through ball.

Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Andrea Barzagli with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Crotone. Cazim Suljic replaces Diego Falcinelli.

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Leonardo Capezzi (Crotone).

Attempt saved. Leonardo Capezzi (Crotone) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Adrian Stoian.

Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Djamel Mesbah (Crotone).

Substitution

Substitution, Crotone. Marcello Trotta replaces Aleksandar Tonev.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Andrea Barzagli replaces Dani Alves.

Attempt saved. Marko Pjaca (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.

Goal!

Goal! Crotone 0, Juventus 2. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tomás Rincón.

Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Djamel Mesbah (Crotone).

Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Juventus).

Andrea Barberis (Crotone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Crotone. Boadu Maxwell Acosty replaces Mario Sampirisi.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Miralem Pjanic replaces Sami Khedira.

Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sami Khedira.

Booking

Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus).

Diego Falcinelli (Crotone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Diego Falcinelli (Crotone) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adrian Stoian.

Foul by Daniele Rugani (Juventus).

Diego Falcinelli (Crotone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Crotone 0, Juventus 1. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dani Alves with a cross.

Attempt saved. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mario Mandzukic with a cross.

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andrea Barberis (Crotone).

Offside, Juventus. Marko Pjaca tries a through ball, but Mario Mandzukic is caught offside.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Federico Ceccherini.

Tomás Rincón (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 8th February 2017

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus23190447163157
2Roma23162548212750
3Napoli23146355262948
4Lazio23134641271443
5Inter Milan23133737241342
6Atalanta23133736251142
7AC Milan2312473327640
8Fiorentina2310763833537
9Torino238874033732
10Sampdoria238692629-330
11Chievo2385102230-829
12Udinese2385102729-229
13Sassuolo2383123237-527
14Bologna2376102234-1227
15Cagliari2383123248-1627
16Genoa2367102733-625
17Empoli2357111431-1722
18Palermo2335151942-2314
19Crotone2334162040-2013
20Pescara2316161950-319
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you