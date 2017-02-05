Pescara 2-6 Lazio

Lazio's Marco Parolo (centre) has never scored in 29 international appearances for Italy

Marco Parolo scored four times as Lazio recorded their best win of the season by thrashing Pescara in Serie A.

The Italy midfielder, 32, had only scored once this season and on Sunday, three of his goals came from headers as he helped his side move up to fourth.

Keita Balde Diao and Ciro Immobile also scored for Lazio, with Ahmad Benali and Gaston Brugman getting Pescara's goals.

The hosts also missed a penalty as Gianluca Caprari's spot-kick was saved by Lazio goalkeeper Federico Marchetti.

Lazio have moved above Inter Milan, although Inter will regain fourth place if they win at leaders Juventus in the late game on Sunday (19:45 GMT).