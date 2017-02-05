Garry Monk: Leeds boss says Huddersfield's David Wagner lacked class in celebration

Garry Monk and David Wagner were both sent to the stands after clashing following Huddersfield's winning goal

Leeds manager Garry Monk accused Huddersfield counterpart David Wagner of lacking "class, humility and respect" after both were sent off during the Terriers' 2-1 win.

Wagner sprinted down the touchline to join his players in celebrating Michael Hefele's 89th-minute winner.

The pair then clashed before being sent to the stands for the closing stages.

Wagner said that in his native Germany it is not disrespectful to celebrate with his players.

"They're my values; humility, respect and class, and I don't think he [Wagner] showed that," Monk told BBC Radio Leeds. "If someone else goes against those values then it's wrong.

"I've been brought up with the values, and that's not come back towards us."

Wagner had spent his whole career playing and coaching in Germany prior to taking over at Huddersfield in November 2015.

He defended his celebration after Hefele's goal sent the Terriers up to fourth in the table.

"In British culture it seems to be disrespectful if I celebrate with my players - it is different in Germany to be fair," Wagner told BBC Radio Leeds.

"It isn't something that I usually do but if there was a moment where this could happen, then it was this moment.

"I celebrated with my players in the corner and I wanted to jog back into my technical area, but Garry tried to nudge me."

David Wagner leaps on to his celebrating players after their late winner...