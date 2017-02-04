BBC Sport - Irish Cup highlights: Warrenpoint cruise to victory over Crewe
Warrenpoint cruise to victory over Crewe
Football
Warrenpoint Town hammer Crewe United 5-0 at Milltown to book a place in the Irish Cup quarter-finals.
Conor McMenamin bundled in the opener and Stephen Murray supplied a fine finish to make it 2-0 before Philip Donnelly cracked a shot into the bottom corner.
Liam McKenna fired home to make it four before Curtis Dempster completed the rout late on.
