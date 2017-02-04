Five things you may have missed from Saturday's EFL action

Exeter winger David Wheeler made Grecians history with his eighth goal in seven games on Saturday

One club's 83-year-old goalscoring record tumbled on Saturday, on a day when Newcastle returned to the top of the Championship table.

Magpies fans will have enjoyed victory over former boss Steve McClaren and his Derby side at St James' Park - but that win does not make it into our round-up of the English Football League.

Instead, the end of a poor managerial start, handshakes for travelling supporters and a record league attendance are among five stories from the Championship, League One and League Two which may have passed you by.

Zola breaks his Birmingham duck

A long wait ended for Gianfranco Zola, as he registered his first win since becoming Birmingham boss in what was his 11th game in charge.

The timing of the club's decision to sack Gary Rowett and replace him with the former Chelsea forward on 14 December came as a surprise, as City had beaten Ipswich the night before and were outside the Championship play-off zone only on goal difference.

Blues director Panos Pavlakis said Zola's pedigree fitted with Birmingham's ambition to "move in a new direction".

Birmingham boss Zola is finally able to smile after picking up his first win

However, the former Italy international found life tough at St Andrew's, his side slipping away from the top six after taking just three points from a possible 24 in the league and exiting the FA Cup following a third-round replay at Newcastle.

But a relieved Zola finally picked up that elusive win when Lukas Jutkiewicz's goal was enough to see off 10-man Fulham.

"The players played with everything, a lot of awareness tactically and technically, but a lot of passion above all," Zola told BBC WM 95.6. "I'm so proud and delighted with them, I'm very pleased."

MK Dons reap benefit of 'Gift of Football'

Milton Keynes Dons came up with a novel way to celebrate the Buckinghamshire town's 50th anniversary when they welcomed Bolton to Stadium MK.

The League One side decided to give local residents the 'Gift of Football', offering free entry to people with an Milton Keynes postcode and allowing season-ticket holders a ticket for a friend.

The Dons also wore a commemorative gold kit and were rewarded with their highest league attendance since they opened their ground 10 years ago, as 21,545 watched a 1-1 draw with Wanderers.

Chuks Aneke models MK Dons' special 'MK50' kit during their 1-1 draw with Bolton

MK's record attendance remains the 28,127 that saw them lose to Chelsea in the FA Cup in January 2016.

Both those figures are well shy of the stadium record, set in October 2015 when 30,048 flocked to see Fiji beat Uruguay in the Rugby World Cup.

But perhaps Robbie Neilson's side, who stretched their unbeaten run to five games, have captured the imagination of some of those who took advantage of the club's special offer.

A 'Shezzarection' for Oldham?

Oldham defender Anthony Gerrard suffered one of the more bizarre sending-offs of the season during their 1-0 win at Chesterfield.

The former Everton trainee picked up a booking in the first half and got his marching orders from referee Ross Joyce during the half-time break for an incident in the tunnel.

Oldham posted this update about Anthony Gerrard's red card on Twitter

Playing with 10 men after the break, the Latics stole the points when skipper Peter Clarke nodded in at the far post in the first minute of injury time.

"I'm very proud of them, the way they went about the game," Oldham boss John Sheridan told BBC Radio Manchester. "I'm chuffed to bits."

With three wins in five matches since Sheridan returned for a third permanent spell in charge on 12 January, Oldham are now one point from safety in League One.

No wonder some fans at Boundary Park are talking about a 'Shezzarection'.

Yeovil give fans a personal touch

Yeovil Town fans have to endure some tiring journeys, but this weekend's 670-mile round-trip to Hartlepool is one of the longer expeditions Glovers fans will face this season.

Supporters of the Somerset club at least saw their side pick up a point thanks to Matty Dolan's second-half penalty.

And the 97 hardy souls who made the trip to County Durham were rewarded by players and staff after the final whistle, with handshakes for each and every one of them.

Goalkeeper Artur Krysiak and his Yeovil Town team-mates shake hands with fans after the draw at Hartlepool

"It's an incredible trip from one end of the country to the other," Dolan told BBC Somerset.

"The fans will have been up at 6am this morning just to make it here so fair play to them. It's nice that we can reward them with the performance we did."

Wheeler sets Grecians record

Exeter winger David Wheeler made his own piece of history during their 4-0 win over Crewe Alexandra.

His second-half header meant the 26-year-old became the first Grecians player to score in seven consecutive league matches, surpassing the six-game streaks of Henry Poulter (1933-34) and Roderick Williams (1936-37).

Wheeler celebrates breaking an 83-year-old Exeter City record

Wheeler added a second for his eighth goal since starting his run against Newport on 31 December to help Paul Tisdale's side to a seventh straight win, matching the club's best run set across two seasons in 1977.

Now 12 games unbeaten in League Two, the Grecians are one result shy of their all-time unbeaten league run of 13 matches set in 1986-87.

Big Devon rivals and fellow promotion contenders Plymouth stand in the way of more history for Wheeler and Exeter next weekend.