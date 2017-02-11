West Ham 2-2 West Brom

Match ends, West Ham United 2, West Bromwich Albion 2.
Gareth McAuley's injury-time equaliser earned West Brom a dramatic draw against West Ham at London Stadium, after Manuel Lanzini looked to have won it for the hosts.
The visitors had taken an early lead when Nacer Chadli made the most of some uncertainty in the home defence, while Sofiane Feghouli equalised from close range after the break.
Lanzini's swerving shot with just three minutes left gave his side the lead.
However, McAuley's dramatic late intervention saw the points shared.
West Ham manager Slaven Bilic was sent off after protesting to match officials in the aftermath of West Brom's equaliser, which saw substitute Jonny Evans' header take a touch off McAuley on its way into the net.
West Brom remain in eighth place in the Premier League table, while West Ham slip back one place into 10th.
Hammers fight back, then slip back
West Ham were the more adventurous side for most of the match, but until Feghouli's leveller it had seemed likely their pressure would not be converted into goals.
The visitors had scored with their first meaningful attack, although Bilic was furious for what he saw as a foul on Feghouli in the immediate build-up to Chadli's strike.
In fact West Brom came the closest to scoring the next goal when Salomon Rondon's dipping volley rebounded off the face of the West Ham crossbar.
Bilic's mood did not improve when a Feghouli goal was ruled out for offside, but the Algerian's equaliser, latching on to the rebound after Ben Foster had tipped a Lanzini shot onto his bar, was just rewards.
The turnaround appeared complete when Lanzini's left-footed effort tore past a static Foster, but events took one last, perplexing turn for the home side.
Solid Albion continue to impress
Tony Pulis' side conceded nearly two-thirds of the possession to their hosts and will be delighted to leave east London with a point after falling behind so late in the match.
They had looked defensively solid until Feghouli's leveller, but after Lanzini's goal they dug deep to ensure they finished the game five points clear of the next side in the table, Stoke.
West Brom are unbeaten in four outings and, with their next two matches at home to Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, they will be looking to close the gap on Everton in seventh place.
'The referee was very bad'
West Ham boss Slaven Bilic: "The way we played makes me proud and happy. We should have scored more but we scored enough to win the game.
"To concede like this, it is very frustrating. The decisions were big time against us, every one of them. It is hard for referees but when you are on the wrong side of all decisions it makes you very, very angry. The referee was very bad today.
"To be fair I am already big time punished with what happened in the game. I don't think that I crossed the line, it was nothing personal. It was the fourth or fifth decision which went against us and it's hard to get over that without reacting."
West Brom boss Tony Pulis: "Fair play to West Ham they changed the system and caught us out a bit. It was cat and mouse and an entertaining game for the supporters.
"There were lots of incidents where people were falling over today and Michael Oliver got most of them right.
"The players have played some smashing stuff at times. They kept fighting and fighting and never gave up. We have 13 games to go and we still need to try and get as many points as we can."
Man of the match - Sofiane Feghouli
The joy of six - stats
- The Baggies have opened the scoring in the 6th minute in each of their last three Premier League games.
- Both Sofiane Feghouli and Manuel Lanzini scored their second goals in their last three Premier League games at the London Stadium - only Michail Antonio (three) has scored more league goals at the ground for the Hammers.
- Lanzini has scored two goals and provided two assists in his last five Premier League games for West Ham.
- Nacer Chadli has been involved in five of West Brom's six Premier League goals against West Ham this season (three goals, two assists).
- Indeed, he's scored more Premier League goals against West Ham than he has against any other side (three).
- Only Bournemouth (six) have conceded more goals in the 90th minute of Premier League games than West Ham this season (four).
- West Brom have scored six goals against West Ham in the Premier League this season. Only against Wolves in 2011-12 (seven) have they scored more against an opponent in a single season.
West Brom host Bournemouth on 25 February at 15:00 GMT, while West Ham are at Watford at 17:30 on the same day.
Line-ups
West Ham
- 1Randolph
- 8Kouyaté
- 23José Fonte
- 2ReidBooked at 85mins
- 3CresswellSubstituted forCalleriat 45'minutes
- 16NobleBooked at 90mins
- 14ObiangBooked at 60mins
- 7FeghouliSubstituted forCollinsat 90+2'minutes
- 11SnodgrassSubstituted forFernandesat 87'minutes
- 10Lanzini
- 30Antonio
Substitutes
- 4Nordtveit
- 13Adrián
- 19Collins
- 22Byram
- 24Fletcher
- 28Calleri
- 31Fernandes
West Brom
- 1Foster
- 2Nyom
- 25Dawson
- 23McAuley
- 11BruntBooked at 88mins
- 24Fletcher
- 8Livermore
- 10PhillipsSubstituted forRobson-Kanuat 67'minutes
- 7MorrisonSubstituted forYacobat 79'minutes
- 22ChadliSubstituted forEvansat 53'minutes
- 9RondónBooked at 73mins
Substitutes
- 3Olsson
- 4Robson-Kanu
- 5Yacob
- 6Evans
- 12Wilson
- 13Myhill
- 14McClean
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 56,983
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United 2, West Bromwich Albion 2.
Booking
Mark Noble (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 2, West Bromwich Albion 2. Gareth McAuley (West Bromwich Albion) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jonny Evans following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Jonny Evans (West Bromwich Albion) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Brunt with a cross.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Pedro Obiang.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. James Collins replaces Sofiane Feghouli.
Booking
Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Edimilson Fernandes replaces Robert Snodgrass.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 2, West Bromwich Albion 1. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sofiane Feghouli.
José Fonte (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion).
Booking
Winston Reid (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. José Fonte (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nyom (West Bromwich Albion).
Sofiane Feghouli (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonny Evans (West Bromwich Albion).
Attempt missed. Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jake Livermore.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Claudio Yacob replaces James Morrison.
Attempt missed. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Sofiane Feghouli (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion).
Attempt blocked. Jonathan Calleri (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Pedro Obiang (West Ham United) because of an injury.
Foul by Pedro Obiang (West Ham United).
Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
Attempt saved. Jonathan Calleri (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pedro Obiang.
Booking
Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Pedro Obiang (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion).
Attempt blocked. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Sofiane Feghouli with a cross.
Foul by Jonathan Calleri (West Ham United).
Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Cheikhou Kouyaté (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Hal Robson-Kanu replaces Matt Phillips.
Foul by Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United).
Nyom (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.