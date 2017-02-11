Match ends, Norwich City 5, Nottingham Forest 1.
Norwich City 5-1 Nottingham Forest
Three goals in eight first-half minutes inspired Norwich to a commanding win over Nottingham Forest at Carrow Road.
Jonny Howson's 25-yard volley put City ahead and was followed by Josh Murphy's finish from a tight angle and Wes Hoolahan's half-volley from distance.
Alex Pritchard's low drive made it 4-0 before Forest defender Eric Lichaj was sent off for two yellow cards.
Ross McCormack stroked in a consolation on his debut for the visitors before Pritchard drilled in his second.
Gary Brazil was confirmed as Forest's caretaker manager until the end of the season after winning three of his four previous four matches in charge, but saw them crash to a fifth defeat in their last six away trips.
And Forest also had keeper Stephen Henderson stretchered off after injuring himself while scrambling back in a vain attempt to keep out Hoolahan's spectacular strike.
Norwich, top scorers at home in the Championship, could have had more before half-time with Zach Clough clearing Russell Martin's header off the line, and replacement keeper Jordan Smith tipping Pritchard's curling shot round the post.
Danny Fox almost pulled one back before the break when his header clipped a post from Ben Osborn's cross, but Forest's hopes were well and truly extinguished by the time Lichaj was dismissed after fouling Murphy.
The Canaries are now unbeaten in five league games and moved to within two points of the play-off spots after their 11th home win of the campaign, while Forest slipped two places to 17th.
Norwich City boss Alex Neil:
"I was delighted with that. We have played some excellent football, scored five goals and could have had seven, eight or nine with all the chances we created.
"I always thought this would be a good, footballing game and that is why I decided to play both Wes Hoolahan and Alex Pritchard. I was counting on them going out there and causing havoc with the quality they have got and that is exactly what happened.
"The level of our performances has also improved and if we keep on going like this we will be in the play-off positions soon."
Nottingham Forest boss Gary Brazil:
"It was a tough afternoon, I won't deny it. You could see the quality in the Norwich squad and there were two exceptional finishes in the first half.
"Then we lose our goalkeeper and have our captain sent off, so it was one of those days for us.
"At least we kept going in the second half, we didn't just fold, and Ross McCormack scored a good goal and showed what he can do for us. But it was obviously a bad result for us."
Line-ups
Norwich
- 1Ruddy
- 25PintoSubstituted forWhittakerat 58'minutesBooked at 73mins
- 5Martin
- 15Klose
- 3DijksSubstituted forBennettat 69'minutes
- 8Howson
- 18Mulumbu
- 31Murphy
- 21Pritchard
- 14HoolahanSubstituted forWildschutat 73'minutes
- 9Oliveira
Substitutes
- 2Whittaker
- 10Jerome
- 17Wildschut
- 22Murphy
- 24Bennett
- 33McGovern
- 35Godfrey
Nottm Forest
- 30HendersonSubstituted forSmithat 23'minutes
- 2LichajBooked at 70mins
- 25HobbsBooked at 50mins
- 13Fox
- 3Pinillos
- 15TshibolaBooked at 57mins
- 24Vaughan
- 19WardSubstituted forMcCormackat 56'minutes
- 16Clough
- 11Osborn
- 9AssombalongaSubstituted forLamat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 18Carayol
- 28Lam
- 41Cash
- 42Worrall
- 43Smith
- 45Brereton
- 50McCormack
- Referee:
- Scott Duncan
- Attendance:
- 26,831
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Norwich City 5, Nottingham Forest 1.
Attempt missed. Daniel Pinillos (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by David Vaughan.
Attempt missed. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Ross McCormack (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Murphy (Norwich City).
Goal!
Goal! Norwich City 5, Nottingham Forest 1. Alex Pritchard (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonny Howson.
Attempt missed. Jonny Howson (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yanic Wildschut.
Attempt blocked. Alex Pritchard (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Thomas Lam (Nottingham Forest) because of an injury.
Offside, Nottingham Forest. David Vaughan tries a through ball, but Ross McCormack is caught offside.
Offside, Norwich City. Nélson Oliveira tries a through ball, but Russell Martin is caught offside.
Aaron Tshibola (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Youssouf Mulumbu (Norwich City).
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Daniel Pinillos.
Goal!
Goal! Norwich City 4, Nottingham Forest 1. Ross McCormack (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Zach Clough with a through ball.
Booking
Steven Whittaker (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Aaron Tshibola (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Whittaker (Norwich City).
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Yanic Wildschut replaces Wes Hoolahan.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Thomas Lam replaces Britt Assombalonga.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest) for a bad foul.
Foul by Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest).
Josh Murphy (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Ryan Bennett replaces Mitchell Dijks.
Offside, Norwich City. John Ruddy tries a through ball, but Nélson Oliveira is caught offside.
Foul by Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest).
Mitchell Dijks (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Jack Hobbs.
Foul by Daniel Pinillos (Nottingham Forest).
Josh Murphy (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Britt Assombalonga (Nottingham Forest).
John Ruddy (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Alex Pritchard.
Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City).
Attempt missed. David Vaughan (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Aaron Tshibola (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Timm Klose (Norwich City).