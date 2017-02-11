Leeds United 0-2 Cardiff City

Sean Morrison's (right) goal earned Cardiff a first win in four against Leeds

Cardiff City dented Leeds United's Championship promotion hopes with victory at Elland Road thanks to goals by Sean Morrison and Kenneth Zohore.

After Greg Halford had failed to head in Craig Noone's first-half free-kick, Morrison converted a similar set-piece from Noone for the Bluebirds' opener.

Zohore fired in a second following Aron Gunnarsson's break, to settle it.

Fifth-placed Leeds failed to trouble keeper Allan McGregor, and had Liam Bridcutt sent off for two bookings.

They remain fifth in the table, but are eight points behind second-placed Newcastle United before the Magpies' evening kick-off against Wolves.

This England v Wales tussle, on the same day the two nations were to meet in rugby union's Six Nations, had plenty of subplots.

Leeds boss Garry Monk, who tasted victory in the South Wales derby during his time in charge of Swansea, was up against Neil Warnock - one of Monk's predecessors at Elland Road.

Warnock was to be the happier of the two managers as his side contained the hosts to keep only a second clean sheet of the season and then struck themselves, with Noone influential.

Captain Bridcutt's dismissal was a further disappointment for Monk, whose side lost back-to-back games for the first time since September.

Leeds United boss Garry Monk: "Frustrating day and frustrating result for us. I said to the players that's something new for the group. I think it's the first time we've faced a team who have been set up to frustrate and defend very well, be hard to break down and leave no space behind them.

"We had to try and be patient and move the ball and move their shape to try and create spaces. Unfortunately we made two mistakes which cost us two goals and put us out of the game.

"Because of how well we've done here, I think teams will come and respect us a little bit - set up in a way Cardiff did. It's for us to face, get ready for and try and overcome."