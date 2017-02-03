BBC Sport - The Premier League Show: Mark Hughes interview

The Premier League Show: Mark Hughes interview

The Premier League Show's Gary Lineker speaks to Stoke boss Mark Hughes to discuss their playing days at Barcelona, studying Spanish together and his targets for the season.

WATCH MORE: Premier League Show feature interviews

The Premier League Show

Video

The Premier League Show: Mark Hughes interview

Video

The Premier League Show: David Wagner interview

Video

The Premier League Show: Pep Guardiola interview

Video

PLS choose best all-time XI defenders and goalkeeper

Video

PLS choose best all-time XI midfielders & strikers

Video

The Premier League Show: Jose Mourinho

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

The Premier League Show: Joe Hart

Video

The Premier League show: Juan Mata interview

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

The Premier League Show: Antonio Conte interview

  • From the section Chelsea
Video

The Premier League Show: Tony Pulis interview

Video

The Premier League Show: Burnley are 'building for the future'

Video

The Premier League Show: Ronald Koeman interview

  • From the section Everton
Video

The Premier League Show: Frank Lampard interview

Video

The Premier League Show: Raheem Sterling interview

Video

The Premier League Show: Alan Pardew interview

Video

The Premier League Show: Mauricio Pochettino interview

Video

The Premier League Show: Eddie Howe interview

Video

The Premier League Show: Jurgen Klopp interview

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Children playing with foam javelins

Mini Athletics - Woking

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired