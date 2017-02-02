Peter Crouch: Stoke striker 'emotional' to reach 100-goal Premier League milestone

Media playback is not supported on this device Crouch 'really pleased' to get to 100-goal milestone

Peter Crouch said joining an elite group of just 26 players to score 100 Premier League goals had been an "emotional" moment for him.

The Stoke striker reached the milestone in his side's 1-1 draw with Everton on Wednesday, 15 years after scoring his first goal in the English top flight.

"There's some fantastic players in that 100 club, so to be among them is great for me," Crouch, 36, said.

"The minute it went in, it's a great feeling."

He added: "I've had a few messages, lots of friends and family absolutely buzzing for me."

Crouch's landmark goal came with a simple finish early in the first half against Everton, and elevates him into the company of greats including Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Ian Wright and Robbie Fowler.

"It's quite emotional and nice to get in there because there's a lot of players that I look up to," said the former England international, who took 419 Premier League games to bring up his ton.

"There's been some great goals along the way and also some scrappy ones, but we'll take them."

Potters boss Mark Hughes paid tribute to the veteran striker, who has forced his way back into the Welshman's plans this season after being frozen out for much of the 2015-16 campaign.

"Everybody talks about his personality and his character but above all he's an exceptional football player," said Hughes.

"It's fantastic. It's credit to him. Since he's come back into the side, he's been excellent."

The 'robot' gets one last outing

Crouch's first Premier League goal came on his top-flight debut against Newcastle in April 2002 - a goal scored against his current Stoke team-mate Shay Given.

Fifteen years on he marked his 100th by dusting off the robot dance that he first unleashed before the 2006 World Cup but which has not been seen on the pitch since 2007.

"It was a bit of nostalgia, pulling it out. I was under a lot of pressure," said Crouch, who at 36 years and two days is the oldest man to reach 100 Premier League goals.

"It was a bit stiff to be honest. It's been 10 years, I think I'll have to retire it. Weddings and parties only now."

Adding up to 100 - Crouch's goals club by club

37 of his Premier League goals have come in Stoke colours, and include what he rates as his best - a stunning dipping volley against Manchester City in 2012

Crouch scored 12 league goals for Tottenham between 2009 and 2012, including this key strike against Manchester City in May 2010 that took Spurs into the Champions League

Crouch added 11 Premier League goals to his tally at Portsmouth

22 league goals came in Liverpool's colours

A season with Southampton brought 12 league goals

Crouch scored six league goals for Aston Villa

Footballers pays tribute to Crouch

Roll of honour - the 26 Premier League centurions