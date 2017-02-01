Jordan Rhodes: Sheffield Wednesday sign Middlesbrough striker on loan

Jordan Rhodes has scored 172 league goals

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Middlesbrough striker Jordan Rhodes on loan until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old will join Wednesday on a permanent transfer in the summer for a fee believed to be £10m.

The Owls had to wait until Wednesday for the English Football League to decide if the deal had been completed by Tuesday's 23:00 GMT deadline.

Rhodes scored six goals in 24 league appearances for Boro after joining from Blackburn for £9m in January 2016.

However, the Scotland international, featured just six times this season and failed to score.

He started his career with Ipswich and had loan spells with Oxford, Rochdale and Brentford before joining Huddersfield in July 2009.

Rhodes scored 73 goals in 124 league appearances for the Terriers and helped them to promotion from League One in 2012.

Blackburn paid the Terriers £8m for him in August 2012 following their relegation from the Premier League.

He moved on to Boro last January after scoring 83 goals in 159 league games for Rovers and helped Aitor Karanka's side win promotion to the Premier League.

Rhodes' father, Andy, is the goalkeeping coach at Hillsborough.

