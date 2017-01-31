Stephy Mavididi: Arsenal striker joins Charlton Athletic on loan

Stephy Mavididi has appeared for England's Under-19 side

League One side Charlton Athletic have signed Arsenal forward Stephy Mavididi on loan until the end of the season.

Mavididi has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Gunners, but was the top scorer for the club's Under-21 side last season with 17 goals in 30 games.

The 18-year-old, who can operate as a winger or striker, joins after the Addicks loaned Nicky Ajose to Swindon.

"He's certainly got the key components to succeed in what I call 'real' football," said boss Karl Robinson.

"He has the power, the game intelligence and this move is one that he has to grab with both hands."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page or visit our Premier League tracker here.