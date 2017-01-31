Ryan Mason feels 'lucky to be alive' after fractured skull

Mason joined Hull in August after eight years as a professional with Tottenham

Hull midfielder Ryan Mason says he feels "lucky to be alive" after having surgery on a fractured skull sustained in the Premier League match at Chelsea.

The 25-year-old spent a week in St Mary's Hospital, London after his clash of heads with Chelsea's Gary Cahill.

Both Hull and his former club Tottenham wore training shirts with printed wishes of support for Mason.

No timeframe has been placed on a return to action and Mason added: "I will be taking each day as it comes."

Hull supporters had a minute's applause for Mason in the 25th minute of their League Cup semi-final with Manchester United last week, a reference to his squad number at the club.

At Tottenham's FA Cup match with Wycombe at White Hart Lane, Spurs fans sang that academy graduate Mason was "one of our own".

"It has been an emotional rollercoaster and I feel I am lucky to be alive, but I'm happy to say that I'm now at home resting and recovering," Mason's statement said.

"I would like to thank everyone for the overwhelming support that has been shown to both me and my entire family."