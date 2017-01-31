Ashley Westwood: Burnley sign Aston Villa midfielder

Ashley Westwood
Ashley Westwood has made 124 appearances in the Premier League

Midfielder Ashley Westwood has joined Burnley on a three-and-a-half-year deal from Championship side Aston Villa, with the option of a further 12 months.

The 26-year-old arrived at Villa Park from Crewe in 2012 and has made 161 appearances - 22 coming this season.

Westwood did not appear for Villa in their FA Cup third-round defeat at Tottenham so will be eligible to play for his new club in the competition.

"It's a fresh start and I want to show people what I can really do," he said.

"I'm delighted to be here. It's happened fast but I've been made to feel very welcome and I can't wait to get going."

