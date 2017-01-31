Bristol City sign Matty Taylor from Bristol Rovers and Birmingham's David Cotterill

Matty Taylor is the fourth-highest scorer in League One this season with 16 goals

Bristol City have completed the signing of striker Matty Taylor from rivals Bristol Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old, who has scored 19 goals in 33 appearances this season, has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Championship club.

He is the first player in 30 years to swap Rovers for City since striker Trevor Morgan did so in January 1987.

The Robins have also re-signed winger David Cotterill, 29, on loan from Birmingham for the rest of the season.

Cotterill came through City's academy, making 66 appearances before joining Wigan for £2m in 2006.

Taylor originally joined the Pirates on a free transfer from Forest Green Rovers in 2014 and scored 67 times in 132 appearances for the club.

Direct movement between the two Bristol clubs is rare, with David Clarkson, who joined Rovers from City in 2012, the most recent example.

"I think we've got ourselves a natural goalscorer," Bristol City manager Lee Johnson told the club website.

"It'll be a big step up in standard for him, but he's been able to deal with every challenge that's been thrown at him so far in his career."

Meanwhile, the Robins have added striker Freddie Hinds and defender Tin Plavotic to their under-23 squad from Luton Town and Austrian club FC Pasching respectively.

Plavotic has subsequently been sent on loan to Cheltenham Town, although the League Two side say he has only been brought in as back-up and will continue to train with City.

And former Watford defender Joel Ekstrand, 27, has left Ashton Gate after having his contract terminated by mutual consent.

Analysis

BBC Points West sports editor Alistair Durden

Taylor's move is a controversial one because of the fierce rivalry between the two clubs, who are separated by just four miles.

Rovers did well to get Matty Taylor to sign a new contract in the summer, when he could have walked away for free. But they had to include a minimum fee release clause, which Bristol City have activated.

