Jordan Flores: Blackpool sign Wigan Athletic winger on loan

Jordan Flores has made 11 appearances for Wigan since his debut in May 2015

League Two side Blackpool have signed Wigan winger Jordan Flores on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old has come through the academy at the Latics and featured four times for them this season.

"Jordan has great quality on the ball, he's very good technically and we're looking forward to working with him," said Tangerines manager Gary Bowyer.

"We've been looking to strengthen our midfield options since Michael Cain went back to Leicester City."

