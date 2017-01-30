James Montgomery: Gateshead sign AFC Telford United goalkeeper

Gateshead International Stadium
Gateshead's new goalkeeper James Montgomery could make his league debut against Southport on Saturday

National League Gateshead have signed Sunderland-born goalkeeper James Montgomery from AFC Telford United.

The 22-year-old, who is related to Sunderland's 1973 FA Cup final hero Jim Montgomery, has joined on a one-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

A product of the Middlesbrough academy, he made 66 appearances for Telford and earned an England C call-up.

Montgomery told the club website: "The chance to be full-time here was too good an opportunity to turn down."

He added: "My grandfather's cousin won the FA Cup with Sunderland in 1973 and he was obviously a great goalkeeper. If I even get to have half as good a career as him, I'd be very happy."

