Swindon Town 1-2 Oxford United

Rob Hall's goal was his fourth of the season

Rob Hall scored a long-range winner as Oxford came from behind to beat bitter rivals Swindon at the County Ground.

Hall blasted home from 20 yards shortly after Liam Sercombe had cancelled out Fankaty Dabo's first-half opener.

Chelsea loanee Dabo gave Swindon the lead after 19 minutes, letting fly from the edge of the penalty area after Oxford had failed to deal with Nicky Ajose's cross.

The goal was Dabo's first in professional football.

Swindon goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux pulled of a series of saves as Oxford piled on the pressure after falling behind.

The Robins held the advantage until 20 minutes from time, when Sercombe tapped in Marvin Johnson's cross at the far post.

Hall completed the turnaround three minutes later, picking the ball up down the right and cutting inside before firing an unstoppable shot beyond the helpless Vigouroux.

Swindon's misery was compounded when Vigouroux was sent off in stoppage time after bringing down Kane Hemmings following a defensive mix-up. Defender Raphael Rossi Branco went in goal for the closing moments.

Report supplied by the Press Association.