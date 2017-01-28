Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager says he is '100% responsible' for third defeat in week

Media playback is not supported on this device I am responsible, I'm sorry - Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is "100% responsible" for Saturday's 2-1 FA Cup home defeat by Wolves, his side's third loss at Anfield in a week.

The Reds lost 3-2 at home to Swansea in the league last Saturday, and on Wednesday were beaten 1-0 by Southampton in the EFL Cup semi-finals.

Championship side Wolves were worthy winners as a weakened Liverpool side put in a poor display.

"I thought we were ready but obviously we were not," Klopp told BBC Sport.

He added: "We caused ourselves problems again - especially the first goal which we could have defended better.

"It doesn't feel too good right now, but I know myself long enough to say that tomorrow I will again be in the mood for the challenge."

Liverpool's next game is in the Premier League on Tuesday, at home to leaders Chelsea. The Reds are in fourth place, 10 points behind.

"Our performance then will be different, but in this moment, right now we are all frustrated," Klopp added.

"I could look for excuses but I don't want to actually. We should use this time to be angry with ourselves and then make it better for next time.

"We didn't create enough, that is the truth. It's not about blaming players. I have to change it."

Liverpool were last beaten three times in a row at home between September and October 2012 under former manager Brendan Rodgers.

Those matches were against Arsenal and Manchester United in the Premier League, and Udinese in the Europa League group stage.

Klopp has now suffered three consecutive home defeats as a manager for the first time since April 2007, when he was in charge of German club Mainz.

He was asked whether this week's three defeats represented his lowest point since becoming Reds boss in October 2015.

"I think that depends on your point of view," the German said.

"Losing three matches at home, that is a pretty low point. If it is the lowest point then now is a perfect moment to turn because it is not possible to go lower.

"But everything in life depends on your reaction. We can play better football, but we have to show that again."

Analysis

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson on BBC Radio 5 live

Wolves won this game is because of an absolutely perfect first 45 minutes. They scored two beautifully worked goals.

In the second half Liverpool huffed and puffed but when you think about it, Wolves thoroughly deserved it. It was an outstanding performance.

Liverpool huffed and they puffed but just weren't good enough. They got up to the edge of box and ran out of ideas. That is why they are so short of confidence.

Liverpool have a problem because they've had an extremely poor January. The idea at the start of the season was to finish in the Champions League positions.

It's easy to make a knee-jerk reaction. I do still think they have a chance of doing that. But you've got to give credit to Wolves for a fantastic performance.

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy on Match of the Day

Where do you start? Liverpool were too narrow and picked a team that had nobody who could see a pass and open up a packed defence. It was so predictable and there was a real lack of quality with the ball. The team selection was wrong.

I think the strength in depth at Liverpool isn't there. A real test for Liverpool is coming up on Tuesday night against Chelsea, but when your back is against the wall there is nothing better than a big game at Anfield under the lights.

