Queen of the South 3-0 Greenock Morton

Queen of the South picked up their first home win in the Championship since September to end Morton's seven-game unbeaten run.

Derek Lyle opened the scoring on 71 minutes with a close range header.

Kyle Jacobs then thundered in a fantastic strike from 30 yards, which went in via the underside of the crossbar.

Joe Thomson completed the scoring, shooting home after a run from the edge of his own penalty box.

Morton drop a place to fourth, with Falkirk overtaking the Greenock side after a win against Dunfermline.

Queens are six points behind the final play-off place and have played two more games than Jimmy Duffy's men.