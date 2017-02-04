Match ends, Queen of the South 3, Morton 0.
Queen of the South 3-0 Greenock Morton
-
- From the section Football
Queen of the South picked up their first home win in the Championship since September to end Morton's seven-game unbeaten run.
Derek Lyle opened the scoring on 71 minutes with a close range header.
Kyle Jacobs then thundered in a fantastic strike from 30 yards, which went in via the underside of the crossbar.
Joe Thomson completed the scoring, shooting home after a run from the edge of his own penalty box.
Morton drop a place to fourth, with Falkirk overtaking the Greenock side after a win against Dunfermline.
Queens are six points behind the final play-off place and have played two more games than Jimmy Duffy's men.
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1Robinson
- 24Mercer
- 5BrownlieBooked at 49mins
- 6HigginsBooked at 40mins
- 3Marshall
- 23ThomasSubstituted forHamillat 86'minutes
- 14Jacobs
- 8Rankin
- 15Thomson
- 11DobbieSubstituted forDykesat 76'minutes
- 9LyleSubstituted forMurrayat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Hamill
- 20Atkinson
- 25Dykes
- 27Murray
- 29Bell
- 39Carmichael
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 6Doyle
- 4O'Ware
- 3Lamie
- 17RussellSubstituted forMcDonaghat 76'minutes
- 8ForbesSubstituted forScullionat 85'minutes
- 21Murdoch
- 10LindsayBooked at 62mins
- 11Nesbitt
- 7OliverSubstituted forKildayat 43'minutes
- 16Shankland
Substitutes
- 2Kilday
- 12Tidser
- 14Scullion
- 18McDonagh
- 30McGowan
- 37Tiffoney
- 39Strapp
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
- Attendance:
- 1,588
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen of the South 3, Morton 0.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 3, Morton 0. Joseph Thomson (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Foul by Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South).
Lawrence Shankland (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Michael Doyle.
Attempt missed. Connor Murray (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Jamie Hamill replaces Dom Thomas.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Jon Scullion replaces Ross Forbes.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 2, Morton 0. Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Connor Murray replaces Derek Lyle.
Attempt missed. Ross Forbes (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Lyndon Dykes replaces Stephen Dobbie.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Jamie McDonagh replaces Mark Russell.
Attempt missed. Thomas O'Ware (Morton) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Joseph Thomson.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Scott Mercer.
Attempt missed. Derek Lyle (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Derek Lyle (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 1, Morton 0. Derek Lyle (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Dom Thomas.
Scott Mercer (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ricki Lamie (Morton).
Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Morton).
Foul by Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South).
Andy Murdoch (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Jamie Lindsay (Morton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Lindsay (Morton).
Foul by Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South).
Lawrence Shankland (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Joseph Thomson (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Morton).
Foul by Dom Thomas (Queen of the South).
Andy Murdoch (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. John Rankin (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Thomas O'Ware.
Foul by Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South).
Lawrence Shankland (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Scott Mercer (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.