Exeter City 4-0 Crewe Alexandra

David Wheeler's double for Exeter took his goals tally for the season to 14

Exeter City made it 12 games unbeaten with a ruthless demolition of 10-man Crewe at St James' Park.

They went in front on eight minutes when a superb Lloyd James free-kick was headed back across goal and Jordan Moore-Taylor poked home the loose ball from close range.

The Grecians, who lost striker Reuben Reid in the warm-up, then saw Ollie Watkins limp off injured and as they struggled to regroup, George Cooper curled a long-range shot off the top of the crossbar for Crewe.

Exeter were indebted to Christy Pym, who made an astonishing double save to deny Cooper and keep their lead intact.

Two minutes later, it was 2-0 as David Wheeler headed in from close range from Liam McAlinden's 58th-minute cross to make it a club-record seven goals in seven successive matches.

Simpson laid the ball off to Wheeler and he drilled a brilliant 20-yard shot into the bottom corner for the third on 68 minutes.

Crewe's misery was compounded by a straight red card for substitute Charlie Kirk for an awful tackle on Exeter's Jake Taylor and on 86 minutes, James curled in the fourth from 25 yards.

Report supplied by the Press Association