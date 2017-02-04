Match ends, Newcastle United 1, Derby County 0.
Newcastle United 1-0 Derby County
Matt Ritchie's first-half strike took Newcastle back to the top of the Championship as former boss Steve McClaren's return to St James' Park ended in defeat.
Ritchie's winner deflected off midfielder Bradley Johnson as the Magpies leapfrogged Brighton.
Aleksandar Mitrovic and Mohamed Diame both had chances to double the lead.
But Tom Ince should have levelled for Derby after the break when he fired wide with the goal at his mercy.
McClaren, who left Derby for Tyneside in June 2015, was sacked as Magpies boss 11 months ago. Despite bringing an in-form Rams team, who are on the cusp of the play-off places, to his old club, he will be left to rue Ince's chance that should have seen his side claim a point.
Newcastle dominated the first half but it took a moment of fortune for them to take the lead as Ritchie's shot hit Johnson before looping over Rams keeper Scott Carson.
Diame then went close to doubling the lead when he fired at goal to force a great save from Carson and the Magpies should have been 2-0 up after the break when Mitrovic fired wide when only 10 yards from goal.
But Ince then wasted a very clear opportunity to level matters when he managed to steer an Abdoul Camara cross wide with the goal gaping.
And deep into injury time, Darren Bent was unfortunate to see his header cleared off the line by DeAndre Yedlin as the hosts held on to go two points clear at the top.
Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez told BBC Radio Newcastle:
"We had chances in the first half and chances at the beginning of the second half but we didn't take them and we were made to suffer a little bit, but it was important to get three points.
"When we got the goal we were in control but we were playing against a good team so in the second half we had to keep working hard and they had more control.
"The fans were really good from the beginning, you could feel the atmosphere and the fans appreciate that. The connection between players and fans is crucial if we want to go up."
Derby head coach Steve McClaren told BBC Radio Derby:
"I'm disappointed to lose points but we came here, had a go and got them nervous at the end.
"We were disappointed with our first-half performance and the goal, but in the second half we were fantastic and should not have lost that game."
Line-ups
Newcastle
- 26Darlow
- 22Yedlin
- 5Hanley
- 2Clark
- 3DummettBooked at 82mins
- 11RitchieBooked at 86mins
- 12Shelvey
- 14HaydenSubstituted forPérezat 49'minutes
- 20GouffranSubstituted forLascellesat 90+2'minutes
- 15Diamé
- 45MitrovicSubstituted forAmeobiat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Lascelles
- 7Lazaar
- 17Pérez
- 21Elliot
- 27Gámez
- 33Murphy
- 34Ameobi
Derby
- 1Carson
- 12Baird
- 6Keogh
- 16Pearce
- 29Olsson
- 18Butterfield
- 15JohnsonSubstituted forAnyaat 76'minutes
- 4BrysonSubstituted forde Sartat 45'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 10Ince
- 11Bent
- 7RussellSubstituted forCamaraat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Christie
- 5Shackell
- 8Anya
- 17de Sart
- 20Camara
- 23Vydra
- 35Mitchell
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
- Attendance:
- 52,231
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Newcastle United 1, Derby County 0.
Attempt blocked. Darren Bent (Derby County) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Ince with a cross.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Mohamed Diamé.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by DeAndre Yedlin.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Markus Olsson.
Attempt blocked. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Jamaal Lascelles replaces Yoan Gouffran.
Abdoul Camara (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Dummett (Newcastle United).
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Chris Baird.
Attempt blocked. Tom Ince (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Darren Bent.
Booking
Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ikechi Anya (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United).
Julien de Sart (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mohamed Diamé (Newcastle United).
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Sammy Ameobi replaces Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Booking
Paul Dummett (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Abdoul Camara (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Paul Dummett (Newcastle United).
Chris Baird (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United).
Attempt missed. Tom Ince (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Abdoul Camara with a through ball.
Booking
Julien de Sart (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Julien de Sart (Derby County).
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Ikechi Anya replaces Bradley Johnson because of an injury.
Foul by Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United).
Chris Baird (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Bradley Johnson (Derby County) because of an injury.
Mohamed Diamé (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Julien de Sart (Derby County).
Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ayoze Pérez with a cross.
Foul by Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United).
Julien de Sart (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Markus Olsson (Derby County).
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Abdoul Camara replaces Johnny Russell.