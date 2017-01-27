Alex Mowatt: Barnsley sign Leeds midfielder on two-and-a-half-year deal

Alex Mowatt made his Leeds United debut at the age of 18

Barnsley have signed Leeds United midfielder Alex Mowatt on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Mowatt, 21, came through the academy at Leeds and made 116 league appearances for the Whites, scoring 12 goals.

Mowatt is the second midfielder to join the Tykes in three days after Leicester City's Matty James joined on loan.

"This is a big signing for us and I'm really pleased to bring Alex into the group," Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom told the club website.

