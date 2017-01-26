Plymouth Argyle: Midfielder Antoni Sarcevic becomes third January signing

Antoni Sarcevic celebrates scoring for Fleetwood Town

Midfielder Antoni Sarcevic has joined League Two side Plymouth Argyle.

The 24 year-old, who came through Manchester City's academy, left Shrewsbury in December after agreeing with the club to cancel his contract.

Before joining Shrewsbury in July, Sarcevic spent three years at Fleetwood Town where he scored 18 goals in 118 league appearances.

He becomes Derek Adams' third signing in January after Nathan Blissett and Jakub Sokolik arrived at Home Park.

