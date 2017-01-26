BBC Sport - FA Cup: A.Dot on Ryan Giggs 1999 goal for No Guts, No Glory campaign

A.Dot remembers Giggs' dramatic 1999 goal

BBC Radio 1Xtra's A.Dot remembers Ryan Giggs' dramatic winner for Manchester United against Arsenal in the 1999 FA Cup semi-final replay, as part of BBC Sport's No Guts, No Glory campaign.

Watch live coverage of Manchester United v Wigan, Sunday 29 January, 15:35 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

Top videos

Video

A.Dot remembers Giggs' dramatic 1999 goal

Video

I'll play Wimbledon if I'm competitive - Murray

  • From the section Tennis
Video

The last time England played Belgium at a World Cup

Video

World Cup Catch-up: Bye bye Germany, merry Mexicans & Harry Kane's lookalike?

Video

Best shots as England batsmen dominate Australia

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Costa Rica score as every nation finds the back of the net

Video

Highlights: Serbia 0-2 Brazil

Video

Paulinho lob gives Brazil lead

Video

Watch: Swiss keeper scores own goal from penalty

Video

Highlights: Belfast International Athletics Meeting

Video

Highlights: Switzerland 2-2 Costa Rica

Video

Highlights: South Korea 2-0 Germany

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Children playing with foam javelins

Mini Athletics - Woking

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired