Robert Snodgrass: Forward wants to leave Hull and could join West Ham 'in hours'

Snodgrass has scored nine goals in all competitions this season for Hull

Robert Snodgrass has told Hull City he wants to leave and could join West Ham United "in the next few hours", says Tigers boss Marco Silva.

West Ham and Burnley have both had a bid accepted for Snodgrass, while Middlesbrough have also made an offer.

"I don't want to lose him," said Silva after Hull's EFL Cup semi-final aggregate defeat to Manchester United.

"We will try to keep our players but sometimes the club, manager and player want different things."

The offers from West Ham and Burnley are in the region of £10m, though the Hammers' is higher.

Silva, speaking after his team's match on Thursday evening, added: "He has not trained since they did a deal with West Ham.

"It is possible it will be done in the next hours.

"For 10 days he has not been available to work with us and has told us he wants to leave."

Burnley boss Sean Dyche said there was a "difference" between a fee being agreed and "a player joining".

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka says his club are "working on offers with Hull".

"I think they rejected an offer but we are working," he added.

Snodgrass has scored seven league goals this season for the 19th-placed Tigers.

The Scotland international missed Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Chelsea with what Silva described as "a small injury in the knee".

Silva is reluctant to part with Snodgrass, having already sold midfielder Jake Livermore to West Brom for an undisclosed fee, believed to be £10m.

Snodgrass has been linked with a move since December, before Hull triggered a one-year contract extension, tying him to the club until the end of the 2017-18 season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page or visit our Premier League tracker here.